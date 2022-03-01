Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Manukumar Srivastava state’s new chief secretary
mumbai news

Manukumar Srivastava state’s new chief secretary

The Maharashtra government on Monday appointed Manukumar Srivastava as the new chief secretary
He has also held charge as the additional commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, additional chief secretary (revenue), and the district collector of Nagpur and Kolhapur districts. (HT PHOTO)
He has also held charge as the additional commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, additional chief secretary (revenue), and the district collector of Nagpur and Kolhapur districts. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 12:54 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai

The Maharashtra government on Monday appointed Manukumar Srivastava as the new chief secretary. He replaced incumbent Debashish Chakrabarty.

Srivastava is an Indian Administrative Service officer of the 1986 batch and was the additional chief secretary (home). He has also held charge as the additional commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, additional chief secretary (revenue), and the district collector of Nagpur and Kolhapur districts.

Apart from Srivastava, the names of additional chief secretaries Manoj Saunik, Sujata Saunik, and Dr Nitin Kareer were in the reckoning for the job of the top bureaucrat in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out