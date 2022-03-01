Manukumar Srivastava state’s new chief secretary

The Maharashtra government on Monday appointed Manukumar Srivastava as the new chief secretary. He replaced incumbent Debashish Chakrabarty.

Srivastava is an Indian Administrative Service officer of the 1986 batch and was the additional chief secretary (home). He has also held charge as the additional commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, additional chief secretary (revenue), and the district collector of Nagpur and Kolhapur districts.

Apart from Srivastava, the names of additional chief secretaries Manoj Saunik, Sujata Saunik, and Dr Nitin Kareer were in the reckoning for the job of the top bureaucrat in the state.