Manukumar Srivastava state’s new chief secretary
The Maharashtra government on Monday appointed Manukumar Srivastava as the new chief secretary. He replaced incumbent Debashish Chakrabarty.
Srivastava is an Indian Administrative Service officer of the 1986 batch and was the additional chief secretary (home). He has also held charge as the additional commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, additional chief secretary (revenue), and the district collector of Nagpur and Kolhapur districts.
Apart from Srivastava, the names of additional chief secretaries Manoj Saunik, Sujata Saunik, and Dr Nitin Kareer were in the reckoning for the job of the top bureaucrat in the state.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.