Give reservations to all Marathas irrespective of Kunbi certificate, says Maratha activist

Mumbai: The attempts by the Maharashtra government to end the ongoing protest by the Maratha community for reservations is yet to get results, as Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has refused to withdraw his hunger strike. He stressed that the government should take a liberal stand on issuing Kunbi certificates to Marathas and should not insist on family records to determine the caste. Following the police lathi charge at Jarange-Patil’s hunger strike site last Friday, protests by the politically influential Maratha community—which accounts for over 32 percent of the state population—erupted across the state. The protests are still on. (PTI)

Jarange-Patil took the stand despite the state government issuing a government resolution to implement its decision of issuing Kunbi certificates, but with a rider: that Marathas should produce documents proving that they were mentioned as Kunbis in the revenue records of Hyderabad State ruled by the Nizam till 1948. Jarange-Patil maintained that there were families without such records, and hence the government’s decision would bring no change for them.

Following the police lathi charge at Jarange-Patil’s hunger strike site last Friday, protests by the politically influential Maratha community—which accounts for over 32 percent of the state population—erupted across the state. The protests are still on.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde had on Wednesday announced that Marathas in the central Maharashtra region would be issued Kunbi caste certificates with certain conditions. This will enable Marathas to get the benefits of reservation in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. On Thursday, a government resolution to this effect was also issued by the state general administration department.

“If a person applies for a caste certificate of the Maratha-Kunbi or Kunbi-Maratha community and produces Nizam-era revenue records, educational records or any other documents related to the family tree mentioning them as Kunbis, they should be given the said certificate,” states a government resolution issued by the Sumant Bhange, secretary, GAD.

The government order also mandates the formation of a five-member committee headed by retired judge Sandeep Shinde to formulate guidelines for verifying the records and the process for issuing Kunbi caste certificates to the community. The committee has been asked to submit its report in a month.

Kunbis, a sub-caste of Marathas, get reservation in government jobs and education under the OBC category. Since the Maratha reservation was struck down by the apex court in 2021 and there are no chances of it being restored anytime soon, several Maratha outfits have been demanding that they be included in the OBC category. Against this background, Jarange-Patil began his fast on August 29 demanding that Marathas in Marathwada (central Maharashtra) should be treated as Kunbis like they were during the Nizam rule. The government, rattled by the protests following the September 1 lathi charge, accepted his demand on Wednesday.

CM Shinde on Thursday said that the government would make all attempts to restore Maratha reservation. “The decision to provide Kunbi caste certificates has been taken by the government, and a GR to its effect has also been issued. The reservation which was lost during the previous MVA government will be restored by proving it before the Supreme Court,” he said, adding, “While doing so, no injustice will be done to any other community.”

But the Marathas are still not impressed, as they want certificates for each and every person from the community. Jarange-Patil said, “It is a good decision but needs to be tweaked so that everyone from the Maratha community will be able to get Kunbi certificates. Our protest will continue till the government removes the condition of the family tree from the order.” The activist is continuing his hunger strike which has been going on in Antarvali-Sarati village of Jalna district for the past ten days.

Urging the community to continue the protest in a peaceful manner, Jarange-Patil also demanded withdrawal of all cases against those who were involved in the agitation for Maratha reservation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Faisal Malik Faisal is with the political team and covers state administration and state politics. He also covers NCP. ...view detail