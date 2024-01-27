 Maratha quota activist ends protest as Shinde govt responds with draft ordinance | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai / Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil ends protest as Shinde govt responds with draft ordinance

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil ends protest as Shinde govt responds with draft ordinance

ByHT News Desk
Jan 27, 2024 07:34 AM IST

Manoj Jarange Patil said he will drink juice from the hands of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil has called off his protest as the Maharashtra government, led by chief minister Eknath Shinde, responded to the demands with a draft ordinance regarding reservation in education and jobs under the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) category.

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil and his supporters during their march for reservation, in Navi Mumbai (PTI)
Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil and his supporters during their march for reservation, in Navi Mumbai (PTI)

Jarange Patil, who had earlier threatened to march towards Mumbai if his demands were not met by Saturday morning, halted his protest and camped in Navi Mumbai with thousands of supporters. Chief minister Shinde, after holding meetings with officials to discuss Jarange's demands, sent a delegation late Friday night with a draft ordinance addressing the concerns raised by the activist.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The delegation included social justice department secretary Sumant Bhange, Aurangabad divisional commissioner Madhukar Arangal, chief minister's personal secretary Amol Shinde and others.

Expressing his satisfaction with the government's response, Jarange Patil said, “chief minister Eknath Shinde has done a good job. Our protest is now over. Our request has been accepted. We will accept the letter from him. I will drink juice by the hands of the chief minister tomorrow (Saturday).”

Maratha quota activists celebrate

The Maratha community, seeking reservation in education and jobs under the OBC category, has been a focal point of discussions between the community leaders and the state government. Patil, who began a fresh hunger strike in Vashi, Navi Mumbai on Friday, had outlined specific demands, including Kunbi certificates for all Marathas, free education from kindergarten to postgraduate level, and reservation of seats for Marathas in government job recruitments.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar expressed his support for reservation for the Maratha community and stressed that CM Shinde was actively engaged in resolving the issue through dialogue.

Despite calling off the protest, Patil clarified, “We have not shunned our plans to march to Azad Maidan (in Mumbai).”

“We will go there to celebrate if the government issues all orders pertaining to our demands. If not, we will hold an indefinite hunger strike from tomorrow.”

The Maharashtra government's draft ordinance addresses several key demands of the Maratha community, signalling a potential resolution to the long-standing issue of reservation for the community in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On