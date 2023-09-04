Maratha quota violence: Devendra Fadnavis apologises on behalf of govt after meeting with CM Shinde

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the state government regrets for lathi-charge on Maratha quota protesters in Jalna district. "Lathicharge by police was not right... I am apologising on behalf of the government. The CM has said the action will be taken against those who are responsible for it," Fadnavis, whose government is under fire for the violence, told reporters after a meeting chaired by chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde with deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar (not in pic) address a press conference after a meeting on Maratha reservation in Mumbai on Monday,(PTI)

He also said the lathi-charge order was not given by any top official to the Jalna Police last week. "Such decisions (use of police force, etc.) are taken at the local level," Fadnavis, who also handles the home department, said.

“The Maharashtra government expresses regret for the use of force by police in Jalna district a few days back,” news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

Giving updates on the meeting, Shinde said, “Today, we held a high-level meeting on the Maratha reservation. I have already spoken to protesters and we will resolve this issue systematically. Our government is serious about resolving the issues related to Maratha reservation.”

Opposition slams Maharashtra govt

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had claimed that the lathi-charge order was given on a phone call made from the office of the chief minister and state home minister.

Senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh has also claimed that police lathi-charged protesters in Jalna district after a phone call was made from the Maharashtra home ministry.

The former state home minister also demanded an enquiry by a retired judge to find out who called up the Jalna district superintendent of police and ordered him to lathi-charge the protesters.

Protest turned violent in Jalna district

Police baton charged and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse a violent mob in Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna district on Friday after protesters allegedly refused to let authorities shift a man on hunger strike for Maratha quota to hospital.

Several persons. including 40 police personnel, were injured and more than 15 state transport buses were set ablaze in violence.

(With inputs from PTI)

