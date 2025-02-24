NEW DELHI: The 98th Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Sammelan, held in Delhi, concluded on Sunday with a strong emphasis on law-and-order issues, preservation of Marathi schools, and safeguarding the Marathi language. The three-day event, which took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sahitya Nagari in Talkatora Stadium, culminated in the passage of 12 resolutions, addressing a range of critical issues concerning Maharashtra and the Marathi-speaking community. Marathi litterateurs express concern about state’s rising crime rate

One of the key resolutions raised serious concerns about the rising crime rate in Maharashtra, including student deaths and violence against women. The conference urged both the Maharashtra and central governments to take immediate and stringent action to ensure law enforcement and guarantee a safe and fearless environment for citizens. This resolution was presented against the backdrop of disturbing incidents in Parbhani and Beed, emphasising the urgent need for decisive measures to curb crime.

Additionally, the conference focused on the preservation of Marathi schools, stressing the importance of preventing their conversion into English-medium institutions. Resolutions also called for increased government support to modernise these schools and revive libraries in villages and urban areas. The gathering highlighted the need for swift action to operationalise the first Marathi university in Riddhapur by ensuring adequate financial and manpower resources.

Among the resolutions passed, there was also a demand for the establishment of a Marathi language study centre at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi. Another proposal was the shifting of the government-observed Marathi Language Fortnight from January to February 27-March 14, aligning it with historically significant dates for the language. Concerns were also raised about the inclusion of Konkani as a mandatory language in Goa’s State Staff Commission exams, which was perceived as unjust to Marathi speakers.

Addressing the gathering, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde emphasised the importance of language preservation, stating, “Language is our identity, our pride. If our language ceases to exist, so does our culture. It is our collective responsibility to nurture and protect Marathi.” He told the audience that the government was committed to promoting Marathi, highlighting the allocation of ₹10 crore for the Kusumagraj Marathi Study Centre at JNU.

The other deputy CM, Ajit Pawar, made a significant announcement regarding the construction of a grand cultural centre for Marathi people in New Delhi. He assured that the government would provide sufficient funds for this initiative in the upcoming budget, reinforcing its dedication to Marathi heritage and culture.

Sammelan president Tara Bhawalkar called for concrete steps to improve bilingual education in border areas and ensure the widespread learning of Marathi. “Language is the carrier of culture,” she said, and urged all stakeholders to implement the resolutions effectively.