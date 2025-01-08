Mumbai: The state government is determined to enforce Marathi as a mandatory core subject in all schools, irrespective of board or medium, starting from the academic year 2025-26. The announcement, made on Tuesday by school education minister Dadaji Bhuse, signals the end of previous concessions that allowed schools to treat Marathi as a graded subject due to pandemic-related disruptions. Marathi to be made compulsory in all schools from next academic year: Education minister

“Schools must ensure that Marathi is taught and evaluated as a core subject. Any reluctance to comply with this mandate will not be tolerated,” Bhuse said. To ensure strict adherence, the government clarified that the policy applies to all private, CBSE, ICSE, and other English medium schools in the state as well.

A government resolution (GR) that was issued in September had outlined a revised framework for Marathi language instruction. Under the new policy, students will be evaluated on a marks-based system, in the place of grading approach that is being used. The marks-based approach will also apply in schools across boards, reinforcing Marathi’s importance in state’s educational framework.

Bhuse also noted how schools often attempt to bypass regulations mandating Marathi instruction, particularly English medium institutions. To address this, the School Education Department will closely monitor compliance. Parents are also encouraged to report schools reluctant to implement the policy.

As it is necessary for the teachers who teach Marathi to be proficient in the language, the school education department is considering testing teachers in the Marathi language subject, including those who do not have an educational background in Marathi.

“While English proficiency is important, the significance of Marathi in Maharashtra cannot be undermined. The language has now been granted classical language status by the Centre, and we are committed to upholding its legacy through education,” Bhuse asserted.

The minister also announced plans to develop a comprehensive roadmap for the education department in the coming days to address existing challenges in the education sector and outline steps to implement the National Education Policy effectively.