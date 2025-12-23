MUMBAI: The Central Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (Central MARD) has announced plans to protest against the Maharashtra Directorate of Medical Education and Research’s (DMER) decision to discontinue inter-district transfers for postgraduate medical students under the three-month District Residency Programme (DRP). The body has called the move “rigid” and insensitive to genuine difficulties faced by resident doctors. MARD to protest state’s discontinuation of inter-district transfers of residents

DMER issued the circular barring inter-district transfers on December 19. “Proposals for inter-district transfer should no longer be submitted to the Directorate,” it stated. “Inter-district transfer under the District Residency Programme (for any reason) is hereby discontinued.” The DRP, mandated by the National Medical Commission (NMC), requires postgraduate (MD/MS) students to undergo district-level training as part of their academic curriculum.

DMER, in its circular, cited instances of postgraduate students not joining their allotted district postings and colleges and continuing to forward transfer proposals despite earlier instructions, terming the matter “serious” and directing strict compliance. The directive applies to all government and municipal medical colleges in Maharashtra and has come into effect immediately.

Upset MARD representatives said they had raised several concerns during a meeting with DMER officials held on December 16, days before the circular was issued. “We clearly told the directorate that many resident doctors require inter-district transfers due to family responsibilities, health issues or other unavoidable personal circumstances,” said Sachin Patil, president of Central MARD. “We specifically raised the issue that civil surgeons and authorities at district hospitals often delayed or refused to give NOCs, not because there were any rule violations but simply because they do not want to relieve doctors. This would leave residents stuck for weeks, sometimes months.”

According to Central MARD, instead of resolving these implementation issues, DMER issued a blanket ban on inter-district transfers. “We raised these problems so that the system could be improved, not scrapped entirely. Issuing this circular immediately after the meeting is extremely disappointing,” Patil said. “District residency is important but it cannot be enforced in a way that disregards family or the medical needs of doctors.”

Central MARD said it has already approached DMER, urging the directorate to revoke or modify the circular and restore inter-district transfer provisions with clear safeguards. “We will wait for a week for the authorities to respond. If there is no corrective action, we will be forced to protest,” another MARD representative said.

DMER officials did not respond to calls or texts from HT.