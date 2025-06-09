Marine navigation buoys to be installed in 27 visarjan sites

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to install marine navigation buoys with complete mooring facilities and solar lanterns to identify low tide levels during Ganesh visarjan. Juhu Chowpatty is one among the 27 places that will be having a buoys installed. (HT Archives) (Hindustan Times)

Rajesh Tamhane, deputy commissioner of BMC’s environment department, said, “This is the first time we are installing such a system. We will purchase and install them at 27 Ganesh immersion sites, including Girgaum Chowpatty, Shivaji Park Chowpatty, Dadar Chowpatty, Gorai, Manori, and Juhu Chowpatty. High-tide levels are easily identifiable, but BMC plans to identify the low-tide lines. Devotees who go to immerse idols are expected not to cross them.’’

On average, at least five people die during the Ganesh visarjans each year in Mumbai. Apart from lifeguards, the coastal wing of Mumbai police, the Coast Guard, and the Indian Navy maintain vigil during the main days of visarjan. Prashant Sapkale, deputy commissioner of zone – 2, was the first to demand marine navigation buoys, said officials.

A senior officer of the Mumbai fire brigade said, “Each year, our staff goes to Girgaum Chowpatty with jet skis. We warn people, yet they go into the sea claiming they can swim. When it gets unmanageable, our teams save them. These marker systems will serve as a deterrent as well as mark low tides. People will be able to identify areas that are dangerous for them.’’

Sources said BMC wanted to take this equipment on hire. However, as no one was coming forward, they decided to buy it.