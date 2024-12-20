MUMBAI: The Malwani police arrested a 42-year-old massage therapist on Tuesday for allegedly molesting and recording inappropriate videos of a Spanish national and her Indian female friend near Aksa beach, Malad West, on Tuesday, during a massage session. Massage therapist arrested for molesting Spanish national

According to the police, the 45-year-old Spanish national, who had arrived in India in November on a tourist visa for six months, had come to Mumbai from Bengaluru a few days ago and was staying at her friend’s house near Aksa beach.

Police officers said the woman, on Monday, contacted a massage therapy service provider online and asked for a therapist to be sent to her friend’s home, for a session. Around 11am on Tuesday, a man, who introduced himself as a therapist catering to both men and women, arrived at the address.

In her statement to the police, the woman said that during the message session with her friend, the accused began touching her inappropriately. She dismissed it as accidental, but when he proceeded to massage the complainant, he started clicking photos and videos on the pretext of answering his phone. The complainant immediately stood up and demanded to see his phone, but the accused refused to hand it over.

The complainant and her friend then called up the police emergency number and, also, contacted the establishment where the accused worked. The manager of the message service provider told the complainant that the name of the accused was Lakshman Kumar, a resident of Versova in Andheri West, and he had been working for them for the past two weeks.

The Malwani police, on arriving at the spot, seized the mobile phone of the accused and, based on the statements of the two women, registered a case under sections 64 (related to rape) and 75 (1) (related to sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested the therapist. The accused was produced before the Borivali court on Thursday and remanded in police custody until December 21.