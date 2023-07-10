Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Cyber frauds siphon off 25 crore from Thane-based firm after hacking their financial portal

Cyber frauds siphon off 25 crore from Thane-based firm after hacking their financial portal

ByAnamika Gharat
Jul 10, 2023 01:01 AM IST

According to Thane Cyber Cell, who is investigating the case, the hackers breached the payment gateway of the company, changed its database, increased the wallet balances and with merchant credentials logged into the company’s portal and carried out transactions to different bank accounts

Thane: In one of the biggest cyber heists in the city, unknown hackers got access to the escrow bank account of a Thane-based company and siphoned off around 25 crore.

HT Image
HT Image

An escrow account is a temporary pass-through account held by a third party during the process of a transaction between two parties.

According to Thane Cyber Cell, who is investigating the case, the hackers breached the payment gateway of the company, changed its database, increased the wallet balances and with merchant credentials logged into the company’s portal and carried out transactions to different bank accounts.

“The hackers got hold of the company’s escrow bank account in a well-known national bank and transferred around 25 crore to different unknown accounts,” an official from Thane Cyber Cell said.

According to Thane police officials, the incident happened on April 14 this year when employees of the company could not reconcile the debit and credit accounts.

“After a thorough scrutiny, the officials of the company came to know that their financial portal was hacked,” a police officer said. “Someone has hacked into the system of the company’s financial portal, exceeded the wallet balance of the company and using merchant keys, they have done several financial transactions on different unknown accounts.”

The fraudsters repeated the same modus operandi on April 21 and April 22, he added.

An officer from Shrinagar police station said, “The hackers have created four companies through which they have transferred the amount through the company’s escrow bank account to several unknown bank account holders. Some transactions were stopped after the matter was reported to the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI). However, other transactions were already completed by then.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out