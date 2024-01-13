Massive fire breaks out in residential building in Mumbai's Dombivli East

A massive fire was reported on Saturday afternoon in Mumbai's Dombivli East. No injuries have been reported so far, Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell said. The incident took place at the Casa Aurelia building in Phase 2 of Lodha Palava township in Dombivli East around 1:23pm. (HT Photo)

The incident was reported at the Casa Aurelia building in Phase 2 of Lodha Palava township in Dombivli East at around 1:23pm.

A Times of India report stated that the blaze was triggered by a short circuit on the 8th floor and extended to numerous apartments in the building.

The report added that all occupants evacuated the building safely before the fire escalated. Since it was recently constructed, residents only occupied up to the third floor. The fire, however, reached apartments up to the 18th floor.

After hours of efforts, the firefighting teams successfully brought the fire under control, and cooling operations are currently ongoing.

A fire brigade official told Times of India that the fire spread to the duct area of the flats, where fibre sheets were installed on each floor.

The firefighting team, with two fire vehicles, was present at the scene.

The fire at the incident was completely extinguished approximately by 2:30pm.

As per the information from the Palava Fire Station, there were no reported casualties in the incident at present.

Viral videos on social media showed huge flares of fire erupting from the building and smoke engulfing the sky.