Massive fire engulfs three companies in Khairane-MIDC

NAVI MUMBAI: A massive fire erupted in the Khairane MIDC area on Tuesday morning, engulfing three companies in its wake. While the fire raged almost all day, no casualties were reported. The blaze, which started at Navbharat Industries (Everfresh) located at Sector 2, Kopar Khairane, near Thane Belapur road, quickly spread to neighbouring units. Navi Mumbai, India - April 2, 2024:Major fire broke out at in Chemical making plant at Mhape, MIDC in Navi Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The fire, which began around 10:30am, emitted thick plumes of smoke, blanketing the Kopar Khairane area and visible from several kilometres away, extending up to Digha. Even after the rapid response of over 30 fire tenders from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Thane, Kalyan, MIDC, CIDCO, and ONGC, the flames raged on until evening when it was finally subdued.

Ravindra Daundkar, senior police inspector of Turbhe police station said, “The fire first broke out in the unit of Navbharat Industries. It then spread to the neighbouring two companies Goenka Foods located on Plot A737/2 and Jasmine Art Printers on Plot A737/3.”

He added, “Fortunately, there was no loss of life but the financial loss is huge. The firemen had to battle almost all day to contain the fire and then start the cooling operations.There is no information yet on what caused the fire. There will be an investigation.”

Said a fire officer, “There were huge stocks of highly inflammable chemicals stocked at Navbharat Industries that led to the high intensity of fire. It was very difficult to contain it and hence it spread to the neighbouring units.”

He added, “We used bronto skylift to douse the fire from top. It was a very risky operation and the cooling operations will last hours.”