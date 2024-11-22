THANE: The Hill Line police in Ulhasnagar on Friday arrested the maternal uncle of a 3-and-half-year-old girl whose partially burnt body was found dumped near a garbage dump behind the police station on Wednesday. The police said the uncle hit the girl in a fit of rage when she was playing in his house and later tried to dispose off the body after she bled to death. Maternal uncle arrested for 3-year-old’s murder in Ulhasnagar

According to Hill Line police officials, the victim lived with her mother and two sisters in the Prem Nagar Tekdi area of Camp 5, Ulhasnagar. On Monday, while she was playing at her uncle’s home, he slapped her. The slap was so forceful that she hit her head on the kitchen counter, resulting in severe head injuries, which led to her death. He then hid the body in his house and told the mother that her daughter went missing. After searching and failing to find her daughter, the mother finally reported the matter to the police station.

On Wednesday, the uncle tried to dispose off the body by setting it on fire in a nearby forest area, said a police officer. On Thursday, as the police were searching for the missing girl, the uncle, his wife, and an auto driver friend joined the search. The uncle sent the auto driver towards the spot where the body was burnt while he and his wife pretended to search elsewhere.

When the auto driver found the remains of the girl, he immediately informed the police. The sequence of events and the behavior of the uncle raised suspicion, and the police detained both the auto driver and the uncle. Upon interrogation, the uncle confessed to the crime but claimed that the act was not premeditated, and the death was accidental. He also said that fearing the consequences, he tried to cover up the incident by burning the body.

Deputy commissioner of police of Ulhasnagar division Sachin Gore, while confirming that the uncle had committed the crime, clarified that there was no evidence of sexual assault on the victim.