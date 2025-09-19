Matunga stack parking collapse sparks safety concerns in high-rises

MUMBAI: Four days after a three-level automated puzzle parking system collapsed at Tridhaatu Aaroha, a 17-storey residential tower in Matunga—damaging five cars and prompting an FIR against three individuals—the incident has reignited debate over the safety of mechanised parking systems in high-rises. The September 15 accident was not an isolated case. Mumbai, India. Sep 15, 2025 - Puzzle car parking at the Aaroha building in Matunga collapsed on Monday afternoon, trapping five cars inside.Mumbai, India. Sep 15, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

On May 31, 2025, a car lift at a 21-storey building in Borivali West crashed, killing one man and seriously injuring another. Two months earlier, on March 16, a multi-level stack system at Rayan Park in Govandi gave way, wrecking several vehicles and alarming residents.

Adding to concerns, Tridhaatu Aaroha itself has been occupied for more than three years without an Occupancy Certificate (OC) or a fire NOC—both mandatory for lawful habitation. Experts say the absence of these clearances makes residents vulnerable and points to larger lapses in regulatory enforcement.

As the city struggles with a surging vehicle population and shrinking space, vertical parking systems are becoming more common. But the recent failures have raised fresh concerns over their safety, especially in a densely packed city already battling congestion.

Senior architect Shirish Sukhatme of Shirish Sukhatme & Associates, a firm that gives comprehensive services about designing, supervising and constructing buildings, said the problem often lies in manipulation and misuse. “Some companies install mock stack systems just to secure occupancy certificates (OC), but they are unfit for real use. There must be third-party certification. The BMC should empanel reputed institutions like VJTI or IIT for inspections. Criminal action should also be taken against unbranded consultants in places like Bhayandar and Virar who offer fake stack parking systems.”

He added that many housing societies are duped with staged demonstrations. “Bogus firms show videos to mislead civic officials. Societies must insist on annual maintenance contracts with the agencies responsible for upkeep.”

Sukhatme also highlighted the absence of regulation. “Lifts are certified every two years for brakes, ropes, and wheels. But stack parking lifts face no such checks. We urgently need a regulatory body to conduct annual mechanical audits, just like structural audits, certified by qualified engineers.”

Chetan Raikar, chairman and managing director of engineering consultancy company Structwel Designers and Consultants Pvt. Ltd., agreed, stressing that stack parking requires mechanical engineering expertise. “Like structural engineers, the BMC must empanel mechanised parking consultants. Managing directors of such firms should be held accountable for failures. The BMC should directly empanel companies to issue stability certificates, while structural engineers should only confirm whether the building can bear the load.”

Raikar warned against short-term fixes. “Buildings are designed with reserve strength for durability, but this is often ignored. Just as bridges are designed to last a century, stack systems must last at least 25 years, with annual maintenance built into the design.”

Veteran architect Shashi Prabhu of Shashi Prabhu & Associates drew on his Dubai experience to underline flaws. “Several high-rises in Dubai scrapped stack parking after repeated chain failures left cars stuck. Instead, they built ramp-based systems in malls with circular designs and international standards. That’s what Mumbai should adopt—not risky stack parking.”

He criticised the lack of upkeep in Mumbai. “Conventional car parks are safer, as seen at Nariman Point. But here, parking is treated as the least important part of design, with no authority ensuring standards or preventive maintenance. In my view, stack parking should not be permitted at all.”

Architect Rahul Kadri of IMK Architects said housing societies must prioritise quality over cost. “Residents should ensure their system is from a reputable company using heavy-duty steel. Freak mishaps don’t occur when reliable brands are chosen.”