Mumbai: An alleged drug supplier who had been evading arrest for seven years was finally arrested on Saturday by the crime branch (CB) of Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police. MCOCA accused arrested after 7 years

According to the CB officers, the accused, Gulab alias Kallu Khan, was arrested from Mira Road where he went to allegedly supply ephedrine to a customer.

On September 25, 2017, the Manikpur police had busted a drug peddling and supplying racket. They seized ephedrine worth ₹22 lakhs and arrested six men under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The arrested men revealed that Khan was their supplier. As soon as Khan heard about the arrests, he fled the city, said an officer from the MBVV crime branch. For the past seven years, they have been trying to trace him as he was also charged with MCOCA along with those arrested. As Khan continued to supply drugs, the police organised three teams to find his hideouts. Over the years, they kept a tab on the movements of his accomplices and with help from informers, they learnt he will be supplying to a customer at the Park View Hotel in Lakshmi Park, Mira Road. The police kept a watch and laid a trap at the spot he would be arriving at.

He was arrested and produced before court on Saturday where he was remanded to police custody till Wednesday. The police are investigating where he procured the drug from and where he had been hiding out for the last seven years.