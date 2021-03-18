Mercedes owner says he had sold the car online, has nothing to do with Vaze

Saransh Bhavsar, 27, the registered owner of the Mercedes Benz that was being used by suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his role in parking an explosives-laden SUV near billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence last month, on Wednesday said he had sold the vehicle in February to a car-trading site and that he has nothing to do with the officer.

The tours and travels operator from Dhule in northern Maharashtra said, “I don’t know who Sachin Vaze is. I heard his name for the first time on Tuesday evening when the media started showing the Mercedes, mentioning his name,” said Bhavsar. “I do not have any connection to Vaze,” he said.

On Tuesday, multiple NIA officials told HT that 49-year-old Vaze, who was arrested on Saturday, was behind the bomb scare, which he orchestrated as part of a conspiracy to restore his reputation as a successful officer, contending that the mystery around the explosives-laden vehicle has been solved.

A senior Mumbai Police officer said the NIA has found an invoice of the car’s purchase, which was for ₹28 lakh in the name of a company, in February 2021, while conducting a search of Vaze’s erstwhile office at the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU). “We also found a car key,” the officer said. “The car was purchased in a company’s name,” he added.

Bhavsar, owner of Ansh Roadways, said he had purchased the Mercedes from a showroom in Pune in November 2019 and sold it to an online car-trading site, CARS24, last month. “CARS24 complies with stringent legal practises for the buying and selling of automobiles through its website. All documentation and processes undertaken are aimed at ensuring transparency and utmost customer satisfaction. As a responsible brand, we would like to reiterate that we neither influence nor participate in any illegal activities undertaken with the automobile, before or after the sale. In light of the recent investigation, we have already submitted the information requested by the relevant authorities and will continue to cooperate with them to clarify any queries pertaining to the sale,” said the CARS24 spokesperson.

A Mumbai Police officer said the luxury car was seen being used intermittently by Vaze. The suspended police officer used to come to the office in the vehicle twice or thrice a week. Other police officers said Vaze had been seen using several other private vehicles and that he was also in the habit of using fake number plates on the vehicles in his possession or use. The Mercedes Vaze was driving was a GLC 220D 4Matic with registration number MH 18 BR 9095.

A team of NIA officers on Tuesday seized the Mercedes and also inspected the car. On Tuesday evening, NIA inspector-general Anil Shukla said their preliminary probe has confirmed that Vaze used the car, but the agency was yet to verify its ownership. NIA had not commented on the ownership until Wednesday evening.

Shukla also confirmed that their search of the Mercedes revealed more than Rs5 lakh in cash, a currency note counter, some clothes and a set of vehicle number plates matching that of the Mahindra Scorpio found abandoned near the Ambani residence, Antilia, with 20 loose gelatin sticks and a threat note, on February 25.

Though several vehicles are parked on Carmichael Road, where the SUV was abandoned, a security officer found the SUV suspicious because it was carrying a number plate identical to that of the lead vehicle in the security convoy of Reliance Foundation chairperson and Ambani’s wife, Nita.

Gamdevi police then reached the spot and called in the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS), which inspected the vehicle and found the gelatin sticks and letter. The sticks carried the words “Superpower 90 Danger Explosive” and the name of its manufacturer, Solar Industries India Limited, Chadoh, in Nagpur.

However, it not yet clear as to how the gelatin, mostly used for mining purposes, landed in the vicinity of the Ambani residence. On February 27, Gamdevi police registered an offence in connection with the SUV. The NIA had taken over the case for investigation on March 8, following orders issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Vaze’s role first came under the spotlight after the death of Mansukh Hiran, who came forward as the person who possessed the Scorpio after it was found from outside Antilla. Hiran told police it was stolen from his residence before he was interrogated multiple times, including by Vaze’s unit.

Hiran was found dead on March 5, and the police said it was a suicide. His wife, however, said she suspected the police officer’s role in the death, kicking off a chain of events that eventually led to Vaze being questioned and arrested.