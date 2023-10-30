News / Cities / Mumbai News / Metro employee dies in hit-and-run on JVLR

Metro employee dies in hit-and-run on JVLR

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 30, 2023 07:28 AM IST

A 30-year-old surveyor with the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation died in a hit-and-run on JVLR. Police are searching for the truck driver responsible.

Mumbai: A 30-year-old man, who worked as a surveyor with the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, died in a hit-and-run on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) early Sunday morning. The MIDC police are on the lookout for an unknown truck driver whom they have booked for causing death by negligence.

The incident took place around 2.30am on Sunday when the deceased Hareram Sharma was passing by the road near Kamal Amrohi bus stop in Andheri East. Police said they received the information about it from passers-by who also said that a speeding truck had knocked the scooter being driven by Sharma.

“Our night patrolling team took him to Cooper Hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival. At first, we did not know his identity. According to the documents found in the man’s pocket, his permanent address is in New Delhi,” said an officer from the MIDC police.

The cops later learnt that he had shifted to Mumbai a couple of years ago with his wife and very young children. The body was handed over to the family later in the day after the post-mortem.

The errant truck driver was booked under sections 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash and negligent driving) of the Indian Penal Code along with the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

