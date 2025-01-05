MUMBAI: The metro network in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will expand at twice the current pace, accelerating from 22-25km per year to 50km per year. The new target was announced by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis after a meeting he held with deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, who is also urban development minister. Metro to be built at twice the speed

Together, Fadnavis and Shinde reviewed projects being undertaken by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Saturday. The chief minister also reviewed the work of various other departments as part of the 100-day vision drive of the Mahayuti government.

While taking stock of projects under MMRDA, Fadnavis also said the second phase of Metro-3, between BKC and Worli, will be operationalised in the next three months, while a complete rollout of the underground line up to Colaba is expected by May this year.

On the building of new metro corridors, the chief minister said MMRDA should operationalise new metro lines even before metro car sheds are completed, as is the practice worldwide. “The authorities should make temporary arrangements for this. If Metro lines are delayed due to car sheds, arrangements for the sheds should be done in advance. This year, 50kms, including 25km of Metro-3, should be made operational in MMR,” he told officials.

The 33-km Metro-3 was opened to the public between Aarey and BKC in October last year. The portion between BKC and Worli will include six stations. Shinde said ridership on Metro-3 will go up to 1.5 million once the second phase is operational and increase to 2.5 million once it is fully operational.

Fadnavis also reviewed the development plans of cities that can deal with the development of 400 towns across the state. The urban development department was asked to expedite the drafting of the plan for Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns. “He also asked the planning authorities to focus on Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA), which has been witnessing rapid growth in light of the upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport, which is expected to open by year-end,” said an official privy to the development.