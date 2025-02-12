Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) on Monday launched a drive to conduct a biometric survey of transit camps across the city and its suburbs to ascertain eligible and illegal occupants. MHADA launches biometric survey of transit camps

The process started a year after the Maharashtra government directed the agency to conduct a biometric survey in its 20,700 transit camp units, as reported by Hindustan Times in February 2024.

On Monday, the first day of the survey, 195 tenants and residents of Chembur’s Sahakar Nagar transit camp completed the biometric registration process. The process was conducted by Mhada’s Mumbai Buildings Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB), which oversees 34 transit camps in the island city and its suburbs.

As per a government resolution issued on September 13, 2019, the Maharashtra government has mandated the classification of transit camp residents into three categories: category A consists of original residents who have been officially relocated to transit camps; category B includes residents who have acquired tenancy rights through a power of attorney or similar legal authorisation from the original tenant; and category C comprises unauthorised occupants who have taken possession of transit camp units without proper authorisation.

“The biometric survey will verify the residency records of tenants by cross-checking their Aadhaar card details and using the e-KYC authentication system,” said Vaishali Gadpale, chief public relations officer, Mhada. “Based on this process, Mhada will determine whether the residents of transit camps are authorised or unauthorised occupants. The survey has received an enthusiastic response from residents, and participation continues to increase.”

On Tuesday, the biometric survey continued at Sahakar Nagar, Chembur. From Wednesday to Monday, the survey will be conducted in Bimbisar Nagar, Goregaon (East). After this, it will expand to other transit camps and rental housing societies to ensure that all tenants and residents are registered. After the survey of all transit camps ends, the state government is likely to take a policy decision on the rehabilitation of these residents.

This is the second such survey after 2010 to decide the status of residents living in transit camps. During the 2010 survey, Mhada found that 8,448 tenements in the transit camps were occupied by ineligible and unauthorised residents.