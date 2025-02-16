Mumbai: The Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board (MHADB), a unit of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada), has cleared unauthorised structures, including shanties, on Saturday and reclaimed eight acres of land in the prime Juhu-Andheri area. The operation followed a February 12 Bombay High Court ruling enabling authorities to proceed with the clearance drive. Mhada reclaims eight acres in Juhu-Andheri after high court nod to clear unauthorised structures

The land was initially designated for a Slum Rehabilitation Scheme (SRA) under the Loknayak Nagar Co-operative Housing Society, Shivajinagar Co-operative Housing Society, and New Kapaswadi Co-operative Housing Society. However, a joint survey revealed that slums occupying 32,913 square meters were ineligible for rehabilitation. As a result, Mhada instructed the SRA to exclude this portion from the project, leading to the suspension of the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the scheme.

Despite ongoing litigation, Bombay Slum Development Corporation Private Limited unlawfully erected iron sheds on the disputed land. In response to complaints received by the Mhada Mumbai Board, officials initiated necessary action to clear the encroachments.

The clearance drive was carried out by the Encroachment Removal Unit of the Mumbai Board, under the leadership of Sandeep Kalambhe and Executive Engineer Anil Rathod. Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to preventing further encroachments and ensuring that public land is used appropriately.