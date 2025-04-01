Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mhada to integrate AI for efficient document management and service delivery

ByAteeq Shaikh
Apr 01, 2025 06:22 AM IST

Recognising the need for modernisation, Mhada has floated a bid to onboard a vendor to design, deploy, and provide AI-driven solutions. This initiative aims to automate document generation, introduce AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants for citizen interactions, and classify large volumes of records for efficient access

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) is set to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) to streamline its operations, improve service delivery, and enhance governance. The housing authority, which manages affordable housing and urban development in Maharashtra, currently struggles with a vast repository of physical documents that are largely undigitised, making file retrieval a cumbersome process.

Currently, citizens often face long wait times or repeated visits to Mhada offices due to the difficulty in locating physical files. AI-driven automation is expected to significantly reduce these delays, saving time for both citizens and staff. (HT)
Currently, citizens often face long wait times or repeated visits to Mhada offices due to the difficulty in locating physical files. AI-driven automation is expected to significantly reduce these delays, saving time for both citizens and staff. (HT)

Recognising the need for modernisation, Mhada has floated a bid to onboard a vendor to design, deploy, and provide AI-driven solutions. This initiative aims to automate document generation, introduce AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants for citizen interactions, and classify large volumes of records for efficient access.

“There is increasing expectation from citizens to modernise our services. We want to leverage AI to enhance operational efficiency and make governance more responsive and transparent,” a senior Mhada official told Hindustan Times. “Internal workflows can also be optimised to improve administrative capabilities.”

As part of this digital transformation, Mhada’s website will soon feature an AI chatbot. In its initial phase, the chatbot will function in English, with Marathi integration to follow, ensuring accessibility for citizens across Maharashtra. For complex legal or complaint-related queries, human intervention will still be available.

One of the key applications of AI will be in document tagging and retrieval. Scanned lease documents will be systematically tagged and indexed, allowing for quicker and more efficient searches. Currently, citizens often face long wait times or repeated visits to Mhada offices due to the difficulty in locating physical files. AI-driven automation is expected to significantly reduce these delays, saving time for both citizens and staff.

The AI integration will be implemented in four phases over 12 months, with full deployment expected by the second half of 2026.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Mhada to integrate AI for efficient document management and service delivery
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On