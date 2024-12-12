Mumbai: American tech giant Microsoft offered the highest package, ₹54 lakh per annum, as the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai successfully concluded the first phase of its placement season for the 2025 batch. Microsoft offers ₹ 54 lakh per annum to IIM Mumbai graduate

Since attaining IIM status last year, the institute has welcomed 20 new companies, including fintech and marketing firms, in its placement season this year. Seventy-eight companies participated in the placement season and offered 373 jobs in total.

Accenture was the largest recruiter, extending 41 offers, nearly doubling last year’s count. The firm provided consultancy roles with salaries reaching ₹37 lakh per annum. Quick commerce platform Blinkit, Big Four consulting firm PWC US, and Indian IT major Wipro gave 14, 11 and nine offers, respectively. Other key sectors, including operations and supply chain management, also contributed significantly to the placement numbers.

Traditional sectors such as operations and supply chain management continued to be significant contributors to the placement season, with several companies in these fields offering numerous roles, said a placement officer at the institute, requesting anonymity.

“The first season of the placement was conducted for students with work experience,” said Professor Manoj Kumar Tiwari, director of IIM Mumbai. “The second season for freshers will be organised in the month of January.”

In addition to the placements for the 2025 batch, summer internships for the batch of 2026 also saw impressive numbers. As many as 128 companies offered internships to 425 students, with an average stipend of ₹3 lakh for two months. Accenture offered as many as 37 internships in its strategy and consulting division. Companies like Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Amazon, and ITC gave 14, 13, and 11 offers, respectively.

Neeraj Pandey, chairperson of placement and branding at IIM Mumbai, noted the robust recovery of the job market. “We received significantly more offers than last year. All candidates with work experience and some freshers have been placed. The remaining freshers will participate in January.”

The institute, which was earlier known as the National Institute of Industrial Engineering, welcomed its first batch in June after being upgraded and renamed IIM Mumbai last year.