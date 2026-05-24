PUNE: Coaching institutes in Latur have been gripped by panic after the District Industries Centre (DIC) directed the closure of all non-industrial activities operating inside the Latur Industrial Estate. Although only manufacturing and industrial activities are permitted in the industrial estate, it has long been the epicentre of a flourishing coaching ecosystem, now in the news for its alleged links to the NEET paper leak. MIDC notice sparks panic among Latur’s coaching centres

The notice, issued by the DIC general manager on Friday, is addressed to the chairperson of the Latur Industrial Estate Cooperative Society. It has directed that establishments such as tuition classes, coaching centres, study rooms, hostels, mess facilities, eateries, residential accommodation and other commercial businesses cease operations immediately.

The action follows complaints filed in 2023 and 2024 by social activist Mallikarjun Bhaikatti and advocate Pradip More regarding the illegal commercial use of industrial plots.

Bhaikatti said the state government had acquired 26.32 acres of land in 1964 and allotted it to industrial units under a 90-year lease agreement, exclusively for industrial activities. However, 62 of the 100 plots are being used by coaching institutes and related businesses, according to him.

Among these institutes is Renukai Career Centre (RCC), a muti-crore coaching business founded by Shivraj Motegaonkar, arrested a week ago in the NEET paper leak case. Bhaikatti alleged that Motegaonkar had leased a 16,950-sq ft plot until 2054 and later obtained construction permission to build coaching class infrastructure on the land.

“More than 16 acres of the 26.32-acre industrial estate have been encroached upon by the coaching industry. I had approached the district collector, court and other authorities, but no action was taken,” he said.

“Coaching classes fall under the service sector and cannot operate in industrial areas. To obtain building permission, ownership of land is generally required. In this case, the government owns the land, yet permissions were granted. This issue is not limited to one institute,” Bhaikatti claimed.

The DIC notice states that the move to shut down all non-industrial activity in the Latur MIDC follows discussions chaired by the Latur district collector and multiple complaints regarding unauthorised commercial use of industrial plots. It also referred to directives and complaints between 2023 and 2025.

Patil did not respond to phone calls and text messages seeking his comment on the matter.

The action has created uncertainty among hundreds of businesses operating in the area. The MIDC not only houses coaching institutes but private hostels, libraries, eateries and several service establishments catering mainly to students. These establishments are now awaiting clarity from the authorities on their future course of action.