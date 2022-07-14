Minor detained for overspeeding, injuring Dombivli traffic policeman after dragging him on car bonnet

Five days after a Navi Mumbai traffic cop was dragged on the bonnet of a car by a motorist flouting traffic norms, a similar incident occurred in Dombivli on Wednesday evening.

A 44-year-old constable suffered injuries after he was hit by a speeding car that carried him on the bonnet for around 200m. The car was driven by a minor who did not possess a licence and was speeding.

The Ramnagar Police registered a case against the car owner and detained the minor from Bhopar village in Dombivli on Thursday. The cop, Balasaheb Hore, suffered injuries on his leg, hand and head.

The incident occurred near SK Patil School. Hore spotted the speeding car playing loud music and had tinted glasses. He tried to stop the driver. Instead of stopping, the minor allegedly hit and dragged Hore, who held onto the wiper of the car. After some distance, Hore fell while the driver fled the spot. Hore was hanging on the bonnet all the way from Tandon road to Chiplunkar Road.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras installed in a shop nearby.

“I would have lost my legs if I did not hang on the bonnet, holding the wiper or even died under the wheels of the car. The driver tried to brake several times and because of the jerk, I fell. I suffered injuries on leg. Later, the car also hit a passing auto rickshaw. In the end, he also took a reverse when I lost control and fell while he managed to escape,” said Hore, who had joined the Dombivli traffic unit 5 months back.

He added, “Loud music could be heard outside the car. It also had tainted black glass due to which the driver was not visible, and he was speeding. Another on-duty traffic warden who followed the car managed to get the car number that helped in tracing him.”

Umesh Gite, senior traffic police inspector, Dombivli (E), said, “After the incident, Hore lodged a complaint against the car driver with Ramnagar police station. The police then searched the driver and caught him from Bhopar village on Thursday morning.”

The Ramnagar police detained the car driver and booked him for intention to kill, assault or criminally force to deter public servants from discharging his duty among others.

“We are investigating the matter and needful legal action will be taken, He has been taken to Bhiwandi children’s court,” said SS Sandbhor, senior police inspector, Ramnagar police station.

