Minor detained for overspeeding, injuring Dombivli traffic policeman after dragging him on car bonnet
Five days after a Navi Mumbai traffic cop was dragged on the bonnet of a car by a motorist flouting traffic norms, a similar incident occurred in Dombivli on Wednesday evening.
A 44-year-old constable suffered injuries after he was hit by a speeding car that carried him on the bonnet for around 200m. The car was driven by a minor who did not possess a licence and was speeding.
The Ramnagar Police registered a case against the car owner and detained the minor from Bhopar village in Dombivli on Thursday. The cop, Balasaheb Hore, suffered injuries on his leg, hand and head.
The incident occurred near SK Patil School. Hore spotted the speeding car playing loud music and had tinted glasses. He tried to stop the driver. Instead of stopping, the minor allegedly hit and dragged Hore, who held onto the wiper of the car. After some distance, Hore fell while the driver fled the spot. Hore was hanging on the bonnet all the way from Tandon road to Chiplunkar Road.
The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras installed in a shop nearby.
“I would have lost my legs if I did not hang on the bonnet, holding the wiper or even died under the wheels of the car. The driver tried to brake several times and because of the jerk, I fell. I suffered injuries on leg. Later, the car also hit a passing auto rickshaw. In the end, he also took a reverse when I lost control and fell while he managed to escape,” said Hore, who had joined the Dombivli traffic unit 5 months back.
He added, “Loud music could be heard outside the car. It also had tainted black glass due to which the driver was not visible, and he was speeding. Another on-duty traffic warden who followed the car managed to get the car number that helped in tracing him.”
Umesh Gite, senior traffic police inspector, Dombivli (E), said, “After the incident, Hore lodged a complaint against the car driver with Ramnagar police station. The police then searched the driver and caught him from Bhopar village on Thursday morning.”
The Ramnagar police detained the car driver and booked him for intention to kill, assault or criminally force to deter public servants from discharging his duty among others.
“We are investigating the matter and needful legal action will be taken, He has been taken to Bhiwandi children’s court,” said SS Sandbhor, senior police inspector, Ramnagar police station.
New Belapur-Ulwe flyover closed for traffic due to heavy waterlogging
Commuters going to Ulwe have been taking a 20-minute detour for the last 10 days to reach their destinations as the new road below the Belapur-Ulwe flyover was closed following repeated waterlogging. The road going towards Ulwe from Belapur is one of the roads that also reaches the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport. The road under Ulwe and Wahal flyovers in Panvel Taluka were waterlogged owing to heavy rainfall since the morning of July 5.
CM’s wedding: Jathedar slams checking of van carrying Guru Granth Sahib
Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Thursday objected to the checking of a van ferrying the Guru Granth Sahib for the wedding rituals of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh. Before the vehicle entered the premises, two security personnel stopped it for checking using scanners. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee members, led by its chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, met Giani Harpreet Singh on Thursday and submitted a memorandum seeking action in the case.
407 families continue to live in extremely dangerous buildings in Thane: TMC survey
For the fear of losing possession of their homes, 407 families continue to stay in 44 extremely dangerous structures within Thane city, as per Thane Municipal Corporation survey. There are 4,330 dangerous buildings, out of which 74 are extremely dangerous. These include 16 buildings and 28 chawls that have 407 families residing in them. Among the above-mentioned 44 structures, a majority of them are in Kopri ward with 16 buildings housing 187 families.
NMMC tests confirm water supplied in parts of Nerul (E) not fit for drinking
The water supplied to several societies in various sectors of Nerul (E) is not fit to drink. Following multiple cases of gastrointestinal ailments in the Nerul-based Army CHS, the residents got the samples of water supplied by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation tested for contamination, only to find the presence of E.coli bacteria. The problem of contamination is prevalent even in other societies in Sectors 3, 9, 13 and 15.
Rape case: Ludhiana cops get two more days to grill ex-MLA Simarjeet Bains
A local court on Thursday extended the police remand of Lok Insaaf Party chief and former Punjab MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains by two days. Bains, who had surrendered before court in a rape case on Monday, was again produced in court after his remand ended. Bains was brought to the court complex two hours in advance and heavy police force was deployed there to prevent his supporters from creating ruckus.
