Minor Pedder Road landslide cracks footpath

MUMBAI: A landslide was reported on Friday morning near an under construction building at Peddar Road, leading to a crack in the adjacent footpath. No injury was reported as the incident occurred in the early hours of the morning, when the footpath was empty.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said that at the time of the landslide, the building’s construction site was undergoing piling work on its foundation. A structural consultant and a geologist had been asked to visit the site and examine it to provide further explanation.

Local residents recalled that in 2011, a similar landslide took place in the area. “There are new buildings coming up along the stretch and the builders tend to dig very deep. This is a reason for concern for many old buildings in the area,” said a local resident.

BMC officials said that they would be checking to ensure utility lines were unaffected. They also intended to send a notice to the building contractors, asking for an explanation.