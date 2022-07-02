Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Minor Pedder Road landslide cracks footpath
mumbai news

Minor Pedder Road landslide cracks footpath

BMC officials said that they would be checking to ensure utility lines were unaffected. They also intended to send a notice to the building contractors
Mumbai, India - July 01, 2022: Trees on a hill come sliding down along with the rubble after incessant rains cause landslide near an under-construction building on Thursday night at Peddar Road, in Mumbai, India, on Friday. (Photo by BhushanKoyande/HT Photo)
Mumbai, India - July 01, 2022: Trees on a hill come sliding down along with the rubble after incessant rains cause landslide near an under-construction building on Thursday night at Peddar Road, in Mumbai, India, on Friday. (Photo by BhushanKoyande/HT Photo)
Published on Jul 02, 2022 12:42 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

MUMBAI: A landslide was reported on Friday morning near an under construction building at Peddar Road, leading to a crack in the adjacent footpath. No injury was reported as the incident occurred in the early hours of the morning, when the footpath was empty.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said that at the time of the landslide, the building’s construction site was undergoing piling work on its foundation. A structural consultant and a geologist had been asked to visit the site and examine it to provide further explanation.

Local residents recalled that in 2011, a similar landslide took place in the area. “There are new buildings coming up along the stretch and the builders tend to dig very deep. This is a reason for concern for many old buildings in the area,” said a local resident.

BMC officials said that they would be checking to ensure utility lines were unaffected. They also intended to send a notice to the building contractors, asking for an explanation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

    Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate

    This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

  • Mahesh Choudhary, 45, went missing on April 4, 2007 and the case was registered five days later, after his son, Rakesh Choudhary, then 22, filed a missing complaint. (Representation purpose)

    Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait

    Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.

  • DFS chief Atul Garg said, “The addition of 89 new firefighting vehicles will help us improve our response time across Delhi”. (Photo by Amal KS /Hindustan Times)

    89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations

    The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.

  • Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. (ANI FILE)

    ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

    Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.

  • A MCD official said enforcement teams seized 689.01 kg of plastic items and issued 368 challans on Friday.

    Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics

    Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out