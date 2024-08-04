 Mira Road builders booked for cheating flat buyer | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Mira Road builders booked for cheating flat buyer

ByVinay Dalvi
Aug 04, 2024 07:08 AM IST

MUMBAI: The Kandivali police have booked four partners at a well-known real estate firm in the city for allegedly cheating a flat buyer to the tune of 68 lakh. The police said one of the partners had been booked in the past, along with gangster Chhota Shakeel and his brothers-in-law, for allegedly threatening a developer.

“We have registered a case against Jayesh Shah, Ketan Shah, Gaurav Shah and Bhavya Shah of Ravi Group, a real estate company that mainly operates in Mira Road and has an office in Kandivali,” said a police officer from Kandivali police station.

The complainant in the case is Ashish Kumar Jha, a 43-year-old Powai who had paid 68.1 lakh to book a flat with the builders in 2012, according to the police.

“They kept delaying the project and taking more money, telling him they would adjust [the amount] in some other projects. However, they kept avoiding him and, till date, neither has he got any flat nor has registration of any property been done. Finally, on his complaint, we have registered the case,” said the police officer.

The case is registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

In October 2022, the Mumbai crime branch had booked gangster Chhota Shakeel, his two-brothers-in-law, Arif Bhaijaan and Salim Fruit, and builder Jayesh Shah for threatening a vintage article dealer and a developer from South Mumbai.

The gangster’s aide had asked the vintage article dealer to pay 5 crore and 50,000-sq-ft land to Shah and if failed to do so the next time they won’t talk the bullets will do so, they had threatened.

