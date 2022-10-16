Mira-Bhayandar elevated road expected to reduce traffic at Dahisar toll by 30-35% says BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) which took over the construction of Dahisar–Bhayandar elevated link road from MMRDA after a five-year delay said the project is expected to reduce traffic on the Dahisar Toll Plaza by 30-35%.

The five-kilometer-long proposed elevated road link will commence near Kandarpada Metro station on Link Road, Dahisar (West), and end at Uttan Road near Subhash Chandra Bose Ground in Bhayandar (West).

The project that was initially planned by MMRDA in 2016 but was taken over by BMC last year. The project falls between two municipal corporations. Around 1.5 kilometre of this road lies in the BMC’s jurisdiction, while 3.5 kilometres road lies in Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation’s (MBMC) jurisdiction.

Currently, the twin city Mira-Bhayandar with a population of more than 1.5 million has only two modes of transport to enter Mumbai, via the Mumbai suburban local trains and Dahisar Toll Plaza on Western Express Highway (WEH). The residents travelling from Mira-Bhayandar to Mumbai city via the WEH have to take a 9 to 10-kilometer detour to enter Mumbai.

In the past few years, the increase in ridership has led to traffic congestions in the area. According to BMC, the new elevated Dahisar-Mira Bhayandar Link Road is expected to handle a load 75,000 vehicles every day and reduce traffic jams by 30-35% on the Dahisar Toll.

The four-by-four lane, 45 meters wide road, with special lanes for emergency vehicles, is expected to be completed in 42 months from the start of its construction.

It will be pass through several mangroves and salt pans. It will be the contractor’s responsibility to take clearance from various government authorities. BMC has a worked out a rough net estimate of ₹2574 crores. Gross estimated cost of this project is expected to be ₹ 3186 crores including escalation provision, permission charges and royalties

Speaking to HT, Ronak Shah, a resident of Bhayandar West said, “I have to take a detour of almost 8-9 kilometres to reach Dahisar toll plaza. The area is always jammed with construction trucks taking up space outside the toll in peak hours. Metro work on the patch has also added to the traffic woes. A lot of residents from the area have been waiting for this project. We will not only save time, but fuel as well.”

For efficient use of space and to make this project a multi-model travel hub, BMC has proposed to construct a seven-storey parking hub with a capacity to park 550 vehicles and bus stops at the metro station for easier connectivity.

BMC has also proposed to have signal free multi-level interchanges at the endpoints to reduce traffic and build space needle like multi-level deck structure for a mangrove-forest observatory point to boost tourism.