Navi Mumbai: A 22-year-old man who had been missing for over a week was found murdered near a construction pit beside a truck terminal in Rabale on Wednesday. The discovery of heavy stones placed atop the body and post-mortem findings confirmed that the young man was killed. Missing 22-year-old man found murdered in Rabale, theft angle suspected

The deceased, identified as Manoj Sabhajeet Bind, a resident of Yadav Nagar slum, had been missing since January 21. According to police reports, he disappeared around 12:15 AM after leaving for a public toilet. On Wednesday, a decomposed body was recovered from a construction pit near the truck terminal in Yadav Nagar. “Despite the body being decomposed, Bind’s mother identified him by his shirt,” said an officer involved in the investigation.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Bind’s murder may be linked to a complaint he had filed regarding the theft of his ATM card. On January 16, ₹21,000 had been withdrawn using his stolen debit card, and Bind had reportedly suspected someone known to him. “During the investigation of the missing person’s case, we received information about a decomposed body. Upon reaching the spot, we found heavy stones placed over the body, indicating that the death was neither accidental nor suicidal,” said senior police inspector Sunil Waghmare from Rabale MIDC police station.

Following the discovery, a case of murder was registered, and teams from Crime Branch Unit I and Rabale MIDC police launched an investigation. CCTV footage from the area was reviewed, revealing that Bind was last seen in the company of two men on the night of January 21. “One of the suspects was aware of the victim’s ATM PIN and is suspected of being responsible for the unauthorized withdrawal. The murder appears to have been committed to prevent further action in the theft case,” an investigating officer stated.

The suspect has been detained for questioning. “Once his involvement is confirmed, he will be placed under arrest,” the officer added. Investigations are ongoing.