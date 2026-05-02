Pune - The tunnel constructed as part of the Missing Link project on the Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway entered the Guinness World Records as the world’s widest underground road tunnel, marking a major engineering milestone for Maharashtra. The record certificate was formally presented to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis during an official ceremony on Friday, coinciding with Maharashtra Day. The tunnel, now open to traffic following its inauguration, is a key component of the ambitious project aimed at easing congestion and improving travel efficiency between Mumbai and Pune. Missing Link tunnel sets Guinness Record as world’s widest

According to officials, the tunnel has a record width of 22.33 metres, making it the widest underground road tunnel in the world. Representatives of Guinness World Records handed over the certificate in the presence of several senior leaders and officials, highlighting the global significance of the infrastructure achievement. Before the presentation, engineers and representatives from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and the construction firm, Navayuga, provided a detailed technical briefing, outlining the challenges of executing such a large-scale tunneling operation through the Western Ghats.

The event was attended by a host of dignitaries, including deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Public Works minister Shivendrasinh Raje Bhosale, Employment Guarantee Scheme minister Bharat Gogawale, Women and Child Development minister Aditi Tatkare, minister of state for Public Works Meghna Bordikar, and minister of state for Urban Development Madhuri Misal. Members of Parliament Shrirang Barne and Sunil Tatkare and MLAs Uma Khapre and Sunil Shelke were also present.

The Guinness officials emphasised that the tunnel is a critical infrastructure addition that will significantly reduce travel time, enhance safety by bypassing the accident-prone ghat section, and improve overall connectivity on one of India’s busiest expressways. The project has been executed with advanced engineering techniques, and the recognition by Guinness World Records further underscores its global importance in modern road infrastructure development.