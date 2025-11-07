Mix of human errors, systemic issues derailed monorail: Preliminary probe

Mumbai: Mumbai: A preliminary probe into Wednesday morning’s Mumbai Monorail derailment has pointed to a combination of human error and systemic issues, officials familiar with the inquiry said on Thursday. Mumbai, India. Nov 05, 2025 - The new Monorail racks derailed outside the Monorail depot in Wadala during a trial run. Monorail services suspended from September 20, 2025, to facilitate the installation of new rakes, the commissioning of the CBTC-based signalling system, and an overall fleet and infrastructure upgrade. Mumbai, India. Nov 05, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The incident occurred around 9.25 am on Wednesday, when a coach of a newly manufactured rake derailed during a trial run near the Wadala car depot, injuring three monorail employees.

The rake, less than a year old, had been taken out of the Wadala car depot around 8.30 am for a trial run towards Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk (Jacob Circle). The derailment occurred when the train was moving over the “switch” on the track, which assists the monorail to shift to a parallel track.

Officials said the new monorail trains are incompatible with the existing railway signalling system, which is being upgraded. The new trains have the Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system, whereas the over-a-decade-old fleet relies on a traditional signalling system.

During the trial run, the CBTC system was deactivated when the train started to head towards south Mumbai. At around 9.25 am, when the train was passing over the switch area, someone at the control and command centre activated the moving of the switch. This resulted in the monorail getting derailed, officials said.

At the time of the incident, of the three staffers who sustained injuries, two were onboard, and the third person was standing on the road below the elevated track.

“Only one person, the train pilot, was authorised to be inside the train. The second person on board came along despite not being authorised to,” said an official from the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL), the government agency operating and maintaining Mumbai Monorail. Action is likely to be initiated against the second individual, the official added. The trial run was being conducted by the workforce of Hyderabad-based manufacturer Medha Servo Drives.

MMMOCL held a marathon meeting regarding the incident on Thursday afternoon at its Bandra Kurla Complex office, where it was concluded that the derailment was caused by a combination of human and systemic errors.

Due to the shift from CBTC to manual mode and then back to CBTC, the existing system requires a few minutes for all the systems to be aligned and activated, which did not happen on Wednesday morning, officials said.

A preliminary report is expected within days. One of the recommendations will likely call for better coordination and communication between the train pilot and control-room staff during operations, officials said.

Following the incident, only the body of the derailed coach was taken back to the car depot as the two bogies did not move from the spot. One of the wheels of the monorail had got entangled with the third rail equipment, which supplies power to the train, officials said. A bogie is a set of wheels on which the coach is placed; the bogie is integrated with the wheels to move the train.

The remaining bogies were removed by Thursday morning, after which a team began repairing and restoring the section for future trials, officials added.

Medha Servo Drives may also face a penalty and could be asked to replace the damaged coach and bogies free of cost, officials said. Senior MMMOCL officials, however, are refusing to comment on whether any disciplinary action will be taken.