MMR to get drinking water from 2 new Karjat dam projects

Mumbai: The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved four dam projects worth ₹18,842 crore, including two in Raigad district that will provide drinking water to areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, such as Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath and Badlapur.

A 12.344 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) capacity dam will be built on the Poshir River in Karjat at a cost of ₹6,394.13 crore. The live stock water storage in this project would be 9.721 TMC, out of which 7.933 TMC is proposed for drinking and 1.859 TMC for industrial use. Water from this project will be supplied to MMR regions such as Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath and Badlapur for drinking purposes.

A 6.61 TMC dam is also proposed to be constructed on the Shilar River in Karjat. This project will supply drinking water for drinking purposes to the municipal corporations of Panvel and Navi Mumbai.

The state cabinet also sanctioned the revised administrative approval of ₹5,329.46 crore for the lift irrigation scheme in Dhule district. The Sulwade Jamphal Kanoli Upsa Irrigation Scheme in Shindkheda taluka of Dhule district will irrigate 36,407 hectares of land in Shindkheda and Dhule tehsils. As of March, ₹2,407.67 crore has already been spent on this project.

In a separate decision, the state cabinet also gave a revised administrative approval of ₹2,250 crore for an irrigation scheme under the Aruna project in Sindhudurg district. This project will bring 5,310 hectares under irrigation, including 4,475 hectares in Vaibhav Wadi tehsil and 835 hectares in Rajapur tehsil in Ratnagiri district.