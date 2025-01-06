MMRDA mulls alternative route for Metro 9

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is considering an alternative route for the Metro 9 corridor between Bhayandar and Uttan that will help save ₹500 crore. The existing plan envisages the metro line passing through three villages in the 5.5-km stretch while the alternative route will bypass the villages and help the planning authority save on construction, land acquisition and rehabilitation costs, said MMRDA sources. A view of Mumbai Metro. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

As per initial plans, Metro 9 was to commence in Dahisar and terminate at the Subhash Chandra ground in Bhayandar, with the car depot being located near the villages of Rai, Murdha and Morva. About 1.5 years ago, the line was extended by 5.5 km till Uttan as the villagers did not want to part with their farmland for the car depot and the government identified another plot measuring 59.65 hectares on a hillock in Uttan for the same.

Accordingly, a route map was prepared, which envisaged an elevated corridor between Bahayander and Uttan, above a road passing through Rai, Murdha, Morva and some salt pan lands, with two stations en route.

“As per the development plan, the road passing through these villages is fairly wide. But in reality, the road is narrower. Because of this, a large number of families living along the road would be affected and have to be rehabilitated,” said an MMRDA official.

Around 900 families would have to be rehabilitated if this alignment is followed, and expenses related to land acquisition and rehabilitation would be ₹300 crore and ₹270 crore, respectively, said MMRDA officials.

The alternative route under consideration would mostly pass through salt pan and marshy lands, bypassing the three villages and affecting only 200 families. This would not only bring down costs related to rehabilitation and land acquisition, but also construction.

“The existing plan includes two stations between Bhayander and Uttan while the alternative plan envisages only one station, which would be accessible for residents of Rai, Murdha and Morva,” said the official quoted earlier.

As per rough estimates, the cost of constructing a metro station is ₹80 crore.

The government has identified a plot measuring 59.65 hectares on a hill in Uttan for the Metro 9 car depot. MMRDA has already received possession of over 50 hectares of government land for the same while acquisition of another 2.4 hectares of private land is underway.

The deadline for completion of construction work on the Metro 9 corridor is June 2025 and nearly 87% of the work has been completed, said MMRDA sources.

“We have commenced the process for procurement of rakes, overhead equipment, tracks, machinery and signalling and telecommunications equipment,” said the official. The line will be partially opened from Dahisar till Kashi Gaon after safety certifications are received following the completion of construction in June. “It usually takes two months for certifications to come through,” the official added.