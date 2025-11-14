Mumbai: Travelling between Thane and Bhiwandi by road is set to become faster, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) planning to build a six-lane bridge across the Vasai creek to link Kolshet in Thane with Kalher in Bhiwandi. MMRDA to build new bridge connecting Thane and Bhiwandi

The 2.2-km bridge, estimated to cost ₹430 crore, will reduce travel time between the two suburbs from around 45 minutes to just 5–7 minutes, said an MMRDA spokesperson. MMRDA issued tenders for the project on Thursday and expects construction to be completed within three years.

The bridge is part of a push to improve connectivity to the industrial hub of Bhiwandi, which is also set to host a station on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor. The town, renowned for its powerloom and logistics industries, has experienced a significant increase in traffic movement towards Thane and Mumbai in recent years. The project is being pushed by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, who is also the guardian minister of Thane.

The current connectivity between Kolshet and Kalher necessitates a lengthy detour via Balkum Naka and the old Kasheli bridge, which poses a considerable challenge for efficient transportation and severely impacts the textile industry’s growth, said the MMRDA spokesperson. To mitigate the traffic congestion and bolster the development of the textile sector, the urgent construction of the Kolshet-Kalher bridge is imperative, the spokesperson added.

MMDRA has also proposed a Bhiwandi Notified Surrounding Area (BNSA), which will include proposed projects like a textile-cum-industrial park and a multi-modal corridor. “Traffic congestion will be a severe issue in Bhiwandi. Therefore, it is necessary to take up the additional new infrastructure development with creek crossing bridges. Considering the above scenario, a creek link between Kolshet in Thane to Kalher in Bhiwandi is being taken on top priority,” the spokesperson added.