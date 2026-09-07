‘Can’t place PM Modi pic next to Shivaji, Ambedkar': Raj Thackeray defends son over photo removal

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday defended his son Amit Thackeray over the removal of a portrait of prime minister Narendra Modi from an educational institute in Pune, saying the prime minister’s photo cannot be placed alongside those of icons like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at an MNS conclave in Thane.

“No one’s picture can be put in the same line with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. The PM’s picture can be displayed in government offices, but it has to be placed on another wall and not on the same wall as other great leaders. Everyone must follow this. People must make corrections now,” Thackeray said while addressing an MNS conclave in Thane.

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The BJP had staged a big protest against the removal of Modi’s photo and rebuked Amit Thackeray for saying that the PM’s portrait could not be placed next to that of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Attacking the BJP over the issue, Thackeray said that people’s minds were being occupied with trivia instead of real issues. Belief in god and pride for one’s religion was understandable, but it was not the same as being blinded by religion,he said.

“Hatred is being spread on social media so that people don’t focus on real issues. I don’t want people to be fanatics,” he told the gathering.

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Thackeray apprehended that riots could break out during the upcoming Ganeshotsav and urged both Hindus and Muslims to be aware of this. He also alleged that many non-Marathi people were being taught to say ‘Marathi lok kya ukhadenge (What can Marathi people do)’ in a attempt to drive a wedge between Marathis and non-Marathis.

Referring to PM Modi’s recent visit to Kyrgyzstan, when he urged people not to travel abroad, Thackeray said, “The PM was abroad and still told Indians not to go abroad. He has been repeatedly telling people not to go abroad or buy gold. In India, we are told that the GDP growth is 7.8% per cent and we are ahead of China and the US. Then why should we not go abroad or buy gold.”

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The financial system across the country was collapsing and the GenZ had taken to the streets over paper leaks, he said, adding, “Next, the entire country will come on the streets.”

The MNS chief alleged that the unemployment rate is at its highest and 503 foreign companies had closed down operations between 2021 and 2026. “This data has been provided by the ministry of corporate affairs. One can only imagine how many jobs have been lost,” he said.

The MNS chief further alleged that students who go to the US, Europe and other countries for education don’t return to the country. “Earlier in China, only 2% of those who went abroad used to come back. The situation is different now and 96% of people who go abroad are returning to China,” he said.