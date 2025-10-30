MNS flags 33,000 bogus entries in Belapur voter rolls, cites ‘Sulabh toilet’ address

NAVI MUMBAI: Amid concerns over inflated and bogus entries in Belapur Assembly constituency, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has submitted a dossier of more than 33,000 questionable voter names to election authorities, alleging large-scale manipulation of electoral rolls.

According to the party, over 15,000 entries are duplicates and another 18,403 are “bogus”, many carrying incomplete, incorrect or absurd addresses. Among the most glaring examples, the MNS found a voter registered at “Sulabh Toilet” in Juinagar, Navi Mumbai.

“We have come across hundreds of such entries that defy logic,” said MNS city president Gajanan Kale. “On Palm Beach Road in Sanpada alone, there are over 200 voters whose addresses are listed simply as ‘Palm Beach Road, Sanpada,’ with no building or house number. We asked residents and shopkeepers in the area, but no one had heard of these names. If locals don’t know them, how did they end up on the rolls?”

The latest submission follows a year after the party first handed over similar data to election officials. “After the Lok Sabha election, around 7–8 million names were added during the Assembly polls. Our leader Raj Thackeray and MVA leaders have consistently raised the issue of bogus and duplicate names. We submitted such names last year, gave reminders in August, and now a fresh list has been handed over,” Kale said.

He cited an entry from list number 148 to underline the scale of the problem. “One name reads Nazmin Gazi, father’s name Sarifa Gazi, and the house number mentioned is ‘Sulabh Shouchalay’. What kind of verification was done here?” he asked.

Belapur Election Officer Vikas Garudkar confirmed that 4,000 to 5,000 duplicate names have been deleted so far and said the verification process is ongoing. “We will conduct door-to-door checks through panchnamas and also collect death certificates directly from the municipal corporation to remove deceased voters,” he said.

Kale, however, questioned the transparency of the process. “The Election Commission has deleted around 3,000 names after our earlier complaint, but the list gives no clarity, were they shifted, dead, or wrongly entered? No addresses or reasons are mentioned,” he said.

The MNS also pointed to continued irregularities in Diwale Gaon, a fishing village in Belapur. “Our worker Bhushan Koli submitted details of 50 deceased persons whose names still appear in the rolls. We’ve repeatedly objected, but they remain,” Kale said. The party has now decided to deploy Booth Level Agents and group presidents to assist in verification and plans to approach the Election Commission again within five days to ensure all corrections are made.

The controversy over inflated rolls has cut across party lines. BJP’s Manda Mhatre, the sitting MLA from Belapur, had earlier alleged that poll officials were “pressured and bribed” to include fake voters. Following her statement, MNS leaders met Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, demanding that a criminal case be filed against officials responsible for the irregularities.

Congress leaders have also raised similar alarms. Navi Mumbai Congress spokesperson Ravindra Sawant said the party had last year submitted a complaint to the Thane district collector, flagging over 76,000 duplicate names in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area, 41,556 in Airoli and nearly 35,000 in Belapur. “We gave booth-wise discrepancies and found many entries with no supporting documents,” Sawant said.

‘Truth March’ planned in Mumbai

To mobilise public support, MNS workers distributed leaflets outside Vashi railway station on Wednesday, urging citizens to join a “Truth March” in Mumbai on November 1. The rally, organised jointly with the Maha Vikas Aghadi, seeks to pressure the Election Commission to conduct a thorough cleansing of the electoral rolls ahead of the upcoming polls.