Raj Thackeray urges MNS workers to halt Marathi ‘stir’ after CM Fadnavis intervenes

After flexing his party’s muscle, quite literally, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Raj Thackeray has called off his agitation against those not speaking Marathi or using it as the official language of communication. Claiming to have “raised sufficient awareness”, Thackeray told MNS workers to stop using strong-arm tactics, after being cautioned by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and a meeting with Marathi language minister Uday Samant on Saturday. Raj Thackeray during a public meeting at Shivaji Park on the occasion of Gudi Padwa in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, March 30, 2025.(Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

Thackeray’s agitation has got the Shiv Sena (UBT) worried. Concerned that the MNS might hijack the Marathi agenda, Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey has pledged to start coaching classes to teach Marathi to those unfamiliar with the language. This is more than just a warm, non-threatening invitation to non-Marathi-speaking people. Dubey, who is also Sena (UBT) spokesperson, is attempting to reclaim the ‘Mee Mumbaikar’ agenda promoted by the undivided Shiv Sena around two decades ago, to end the divide between Marathi and non-Marathi citizens.

While calling off his agitation on Saturday, Raj Thackeray said in a letter to party workers, “We have successfully created enough awareness on the issue, so now let’s stop this agitation.”

Even though he has no official standing to issue such a directive, Thackeray had said at his annual Gudi Padwa rally on March 30 that those who defied his ‘orders’ on Marathi would face the wrath of his party workers. He kept his promise.

On April 1, MNS workers slapped a security guard at a bank, and roughed up and issued threats to employees in banks, other government establishments and even department stores. When bank employee unions complained to the state government, Fadnavis said the police would take action against those who took the law into their own hands. Marathi language minister Uday Samant too intervened. After meeting Thackeray on Saturday, Samant said the MNS chief had some suggestions on promoting Marathi and the government would consider them.

Later, on Saturday, Thackeray issued a letter announcing that he was withdrawing the agitation. He congratulated MNS workers on the “success of the agitation” but asked them to stop. “The agitation showed the strength and power of the MNS. I want to tell the government that it should make it mandatory for all banks and government establishments to use Marathi. Then we will not take the law into our own hands. We have raised sufficient awareness on the issue. So let’s stop the agitation for now,” said Thackeray in his letter.

Meanwhile, a notice has been sent to the state director general of police, and the state home minister, seeking action against MNS workers. Sent by Bombay High Court lawyer Abid Abbas Sayyed, the notice says the MNS’s aggressive actions violated constitutional guarantees of freedom of speech and went against harmony. They also constitute offences punishable under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and contravene banking regulations.

The notice, sent on Saturday, says that if these MNS workers are not arrested and FIRs filed against them within seven days, the high court would be approached.

‘Coaching classes’

Meanwhile, Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey has erected billboards in Kandivali, saying, “Don’t be afraid. Let’s speak Marathi. Don’t worry, we will teach you Marathi.” Urging people to respect the Marathi language, he has even offered phone numbers, to register for these coaching classes.

Circulating a message on social media slamming the MNS for using aggression, Dubey said, “In Mumbai and areas around Mumbai, workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena are beating up non-Marathi people and telling them to talk in Marathi or else they will beat them. But they are not saying that if you do not know Marathi and want to learn it, we will teach you. It doesn’t matter, it is useless to expect anything from them. We will do this noble work. We will teach you our beloved language. MNS people will insult you by beating you. We will teach you Marathi with love. Jai Maharashtra.”

He said the coaching classes will be free. “We have contacted Marathi school teachers to teach our courses. We have identified two places in Kandivali and one in Malad to start these classes. We will also start classes across Mumbai,” said Dubey.

While speaking with media persons on Saturday, Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said, “It’s a good initiative and our party always helps people through various classes like preparation for competitive exams, learning communication skills etc.”

(With inputs from Jyoti Punwani)