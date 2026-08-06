Two Bathinda cops arrested for ₹1-lakh graft

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday arrested two police personnel deputed with the Cyber Crime police station in Bathinda for demanding a bribe of ₹1 lakh from an accused’s father. The accused in the custody of Punjab Vigilance Bureau. (HT)

The cops include assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Satroop Singh and reader to the station house officer (SHO) Gurcharan Singh.

An official spokesperson for the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) said the complainant’s son had been booked in an FIR by Bathinda police’s cyber crime cell.

According to the complainant, the accused ASI and reader to the SHO demanded a bribe of ₹1 lakh to avoid arrest, help secure bail and facilitate a compromise with the other party.

Unwilling to pay the illegal gratification, the complainant approached the VB flying squad-1, Mohali. Acting on his complaint, the VB team laid a trap during which the accused were arrested red-handed while accepting bribe money in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at the VB police station in Mohali.

Bribe demands by any government employee can be reported directly to the Punjab Chief Minister’s Anti-Corruption Action Line at 95012-00200. Through the WhatsApp-based helpline, citizens can also share video or audio recordings of the bribe demands, following which the VB will initiate legal action.

The complaints can also be filed online at https://vigilancebureau.punjab.gov.in/complaint.php.