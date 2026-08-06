Delhi assembly to table 2 CAG reports, 3 Bills in session from Aug 7-11

The Delhi assembly will table two Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports and introduce three key Bills during its monsoon session, scheduled from August 7 to 11, Speaker Vijender Gupta announced on Wednesday after a meeting of the business advisory committee. Power minister Ashish Sood will table the notification and corrigendum related to the DERC regulations.

The committee unanimously finalised the legislative agenda for the three-day session, during which the House will also take up a notification and corrigendum related to the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (Terms and Conditions for Open Access) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2026. The assembly will meet on August 7, 10 and 11.

According to the assembly secretariat, chief minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, will table two CAG reports -- one on the Delhi government’s accounts for the year ended March 31, 2023, and another on the capital’s state finances for 2024-25.

Power minister Ashish Sood will table the notification and corrigendum related to the DERC regulations.

Among the Bills listed for introduction is the Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time Bound Delivery of Services) Bill, 2026, which seeks to repeal the Delhi (Right of Citizens to Time Bound Services) Act, 2011. The House will also consider a Bill to amend Section 2(g)(iii) of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board Act, 2010, along with its subsequent amendment Acts of 2015 and 2020.

Another Bill seeks to repeal the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Incredible India) Bed and Breakfast Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2007, along with its amendment Acts of 2010 and 2021.

“The business advisory committee has unanimously finalised the legislative agenda for the monsoon session. Two CAG reports, a notification concerning the DERC and three important Bills relating to time-bound delivery of public services, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board and bed-and-breakfast establishments will be taken up during the session,” Gupta said.

The meeting was attended by deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, chief whip Abhay Verma, and members Om Prakash Sharma, Som Dutt, Jitender Mahajan and Surender Kumar.