Friday, Jul 04, 2025
MNS workers create ruckus at man’s home for post on Raj Thackeray

ByNadeem Inamdar
Published on: Jul 04, 2025 08:28 AM IST

Pune's Vanaz area saw tensions rise as MNS workers stormed Kedar Soman's home over an 'offensive' post about Raj Thackeray, with no arrests made yet.

PUNE: Tensions flared up in Pune’s Vanaz area on Thursday after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers allegedly stormed into the residence of a resident, Kedar Soman, and created a ruckus for posting an ‘offensive’ post about Raj Thackeray.

Maharashtra, Apr 04 (ANI): MNS Chief Raj Thackeray addresses a press conference at his Residence in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
The incident was recorded on camera by the assailants themselves and later circulated online. No arrest had been made at the time of reporting. In fact, police detained Soman for some time.

The attack comes close on the heels of a similar incident in Mumbai where MNS workers allegedly assaulted a shopkeeper for refusing to speak in Marathi. Both these episodes have led to increased tensions amid a broader linguistic controversy in the state.

MNS Mumbai unit chief Sandeep Deshpande defended the Pune action. “If our party chief is criticised, then we will definitely respond,” he said.

