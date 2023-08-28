PANVEL: Amit Thackeray, head of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) youth wing, warned the state government of aggression over the delay in completion of the 84-km Mumbai-Goa highway. On Sunday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit participated in a protest rally called ‘Jagar Yatra’ on the incomplete Mumbai-Goa highway to protest its delay. No peaceful protest next time over delay in Mum-Goa hwy: Amit Thackeray

The rally commenced from Palaspe Phata in Panvel which was supposed to be attended by Raj Thackeray who gave it a skip.

Speaking during the rally, Amit said, “The protest has been organised to create awareness on the project that has been languishing for the past 17 years. Rajsaheb (Raj Thackeray) has asked us to expose where the government has spent ₹15,000 crore for the highway project. Whereas the country reached the moon for just ₹600 crore. The people of Konkan are realising that they are being taken for a ride. How can a project this long and why should people have to suffer for years and even lose life due to substandard work?

Amit warned, “Our yatra is peaceful this time, but it will not be so next time. The government can file whatever cases they want against us, it does not matter to us. We will continue to fight for the people and are waiting for Rajsaheb’s orders.”

On some repair work being taken up and also meetings being called to discuss the issue, Amit said, “All this is being done due to the fear of Rajsaheb who is fighting for the people. We will not attend any meetings now, we want action and will continue to take to the streets. The temporary patchwork won’t help and the cracks on the new concrete roads are also available.”

Angered by a reported statement of minister Ravinder Chavan calling MNS workers traitors if they took up stones, he asked, “What will you call those people who are responsible for the deaths of 2,500 innocent lives over the years on the highway? MNS workers are fighting not for toll plazas or contractors doing wrong, they are taking up people’s issues. If something wrong is being done, you will get a similar response.”