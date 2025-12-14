MUMBAI: Three months after registering an FIR of blackmail and extortion, the Goregaon police on Saturday arrested 28-year-old model Parul Rana for allegedly extorting money from a senior Mumbai-based lawyer, while booking her parents, sister and an associate under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Model arrested in Goregaon extortion case; parents, sister also booked

Rana, a resident of Goregaon and a native of Himachal Pradesh, was arrested after the Dindoshi Sessions Court rejected her anticipatory bail application, police said. An offence in the case had been registered in October.

According to the police, the complainant is a practising lawyer specialising in international and trade law, who lives with his family in Goregaon. His professional profile includes participation in conferences at international forums such as the United Nations, World Trade Organization (WTO), International Labour Organization (ILO), G20, BRICS and UNICEF, and associations with industry bodies.

The case dates back to May 2024, when the lawyer met Rana, a native of Jodhan in Himachal Pradesh, through a mutual acquaintance. Two months later, the two travelled to Bali, where Rana allegedly demanded ₹20 lakh from him. When he declined, citing financial constraints, the relationship deteriorated.

Police said Rana subsequently sent the lawyer obscene photographs of them together and threatened to upload the images online and file a false sexual assault case against him. Fearing social humiliation and professional damage, the lawyer allegedly transferred money to her in instalments between July 2024 and July 2025.

Investigators said the alleged extortion escalated thereafter, with Rana’s parents, Harvindersingh and Mina Rana, her sister Nidhi Rana, and an associate, Konika Verma, allegedly joining in. The group is accused of repeatedly calling the lawyer and threatening him with criminal cases and public disgrace whenever he hesitated to pay. In total, the complainant claims he was forced to part with over ₹30 lakh.

Unable to withstand the sustained harassment and psychological pressure, the lawyer finally approached the Goregaon police, leading to the registration of a case against all five accused.

“The entire family was allegedly involved in the extortion racket,” a police officer said.

The accused have been booked under sections of the BNS dealing with cheating, extortion and criminal intimidation. Police said further investigation is underway and the role of the remaining accused is being examined.