Search
Sun, Dec 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Model arrested in Goregaon extortion case; parents, sister also booked

ByVinay Dalvi
Published on: Dec 14, 2025 05:40 am IST

Model Parul Rana, 28, was arrested for extorting ₹30 lakh from a lawyer, involving her family and an associate in the crime.

MUMBAI: Three months after registering an FIR of blackmail and extortion, the Goregaon police on Saturday arrested 28-year-old model Parul Rana for allegedly extorting money from a senior Mumbai-based lawyer, while booking her parents, sister and an associate under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Model arrested in Goregaon extortion case; parents, sister also booked
Model arrested in Goregaon extortion case; parents, sister also booked

Rana, a resident of Goregaon and a native of Himachal Pradesh, was arrested after the Dindoshi Sessions Court rejected her anticipatory bail application, police said. An offence in the case had been registered in October.

According to the police, the complainant is a practising lawyer specialising in international and trade law, who lives with his family in Goregaon. His professional profile includes participation in conferences at international forums such as the United Nations, World Trade Organization (WTO), International Labour Organization (ILO), G20, BRICS and UNICEF, and associations with industry bodies.

The case dates back to May 2024, when the lawyer met Rana, a native of Jodhan in Himachal Pradesh, through a mutual acquaintance. Two months later, the two travelled to Bali, where Rana allegedly demanded 20 lakh from him. When he declined, citing financial constraints, the relationship deteriorated.

Police said Rana subsequently sent the lawyer obscene photographs of them together and threatened to upload the images online and file a false sexual assault case against him. Fearing social humiliation and professional damage, the lawyer allegedly transferred money to her in instalments between July 2024 and July 2025.

Investigators said the alleged extortion escalated thereafter, with Rana’s parents, Harvindersingh and Mina Rana, her sister Nidhi Rana, and an associate, Konika Verma, allegedly joining in. The group is accused of repeatedly calling the lawyer and threatening him with criminal cases and public disgrace whenever he hesitated to pay. In total, the complainant claims he was forced to part with over 30 lakh.

Unable to withstand the sustained harassment and psychological pressure, the lawyer finally approached the Goregaon police, leading to the registration of a case against all five accused.

“The entire family was allegedly involved in the extortion racket,” a police officer said.

The accused have been booked under sections of the BNS dealing with cheating, extortion and criminal intimidation. Police said further investigation is underway and the role of the remaining accused is being examined.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Model arrested in Goregaon extortion case; parents, sister also booked
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

MUMBAI: Goregaon police arrested model Parul Rana, 28, for allegedly extorting over 30 lakh from a senior lawyer, involving her family and an associate. The lawyer faced threats and obscene photos after rejecting Rana's demand for 20 lakh. The FIR was filed three months ago, leading to the arrest following a bail denial. Investigations continue.