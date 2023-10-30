Modi government blindsiding youth with drugs, says Kanhaiya

MUMBAI: National Students Union of India (NSUI) leader Kanhaiya Kumar, addressing a press conference in the city, said that the central government was using drugs as a tool to blindside the youth. Mumbai, India - Oct. 29, 2023: AICC member, in-charge of NSUI Kanhaiya Kumar and president of Mumbai Congress Varsha Gaikwad at vikorli to intraction with students of NSUI in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Kanhaiya, on a day’s visit to Mumbai on Sunday, said the youth was being deliberately trapped in drug addiction and forced into a state of delirium “so that they don’t know what is being done to them, their community, their past, their future and their entire country”. “Drugs are being caught at PM Modi’s friend’s ports,” he said. “These are those hauls we know about. What about those that don’t get caught? This is a grave question that concerns the youth and all common people of the country.”

Kanhaiya pointed out that PM Modi was launching special apps for students while unemployment was rife. “Instead of making such announcements, he needs to fulfil his old promise of two crore jobs every year,” he said. “It has been nine years, where are even 18 jobs?” Kanhaiya added that Modi did not fulfil any promise he made. “Even if he had fulfilled five per cent of them, many would have stayed by his side,” he said. “I have been looking for Acche Din since 2014. Forget with open eyes, I can’t even see them through binoculars.”

Kanhaiya said that not even 10 per cent of India’s total budget was spent on education. “It is clear that the government wants to privatise education,” he said. “Students are already under a lot of stress due to unemployment. A student commits suicide every hour in the country.”

On the Maharashtra government, Kanhaiya Kumar expressed confidence in the people of the state. “The present government is taking Maharashtra’s people for granted,” he said. “They should look at the state’s history and know that the people of Maharashtra understand everything. I am certain that people will, as always, show them their place.”

Kanhaiya then took a dig at Devendra Fadnavis and said he felt sorry for him. “Fadnavis was saying ‘Mi Punha Yein’,” he said. “But his supporters at the Centre have ignored him as L K Advani was. Despite having 105 MLAs, a man from another party was installed as the chief minister and he had to work as a deputy chief minister under him. His wife’s song videos are viewed more than him these days, due to which I remember her name better than his.”

