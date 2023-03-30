Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Modi is working hard for Adani: Congress leader

Modi is working hard for Adani: Congress leader

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 30, 2023 01:05 AM IST

Khera also dared Modi to announce a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to probe the allegations and asked why the latter is worried when the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party enjoys a full majority with 303 seats in the Parliament. “He also has a 56-inch chest,” he said, taking a jibe at the prime minister.

Mumbai: Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday alleged that prime minister Narendra Modi is working 18 hours a day for industrialist Gautam Adani and this is the reason former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is being targeted as he is asking questions about their connection.

Mumbai, India - March 29, 2023: AICC Media, Publicity Department chairman and spokesperson Pawan Khera (C) along with MPCC chief spokesperson Atul Londhe (L) and AICC spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra, addressing a press conference on the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, at Gandhi Bhavan, Colaba, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The Congress leader was in Mumbai as a part of the party’s campaign against disqualification of Gandhi’s membership from the Lok Sabha on March 23.

“Since Rahul Gandhi is raising the connection between PM Modi and Adani and firm on his demand for a JPC in the matter, the arguments in a Surat court were completed at the speed of bullet train and Gandhi was sentenced for two years in a defamation case, in which the complainant itself took a stay months ago,” Khera told reporters. At the same speed, Gandhi was asked to vacate his bungalow, he added.

He alleged that shell companies have invested a sum of 20,000 crore in Adani Group and a Chinese national is also involved in these shell companies. “The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also filed a FIR in this case involving Vyom Tradelinks linked to a Chinese national but they will not conduct investigations,” Khera remarked.

All the opposition parties have extended their support to Gandhi following his disqualification. Congress has held a day long protest ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ to mark their opposition.

In response, Keshav Upadhye, chief spokesperson, Maharashtra BJP unit said that Gandhi was convicted by a court and if Congress has evidence to support their allegations, then they are free to approach a court.

“Rahul Gandhi is making baseless allegations, this is the reason he had to apologise once before a court and now is convicted. He is free to go court if he has any proof (over connection between PM Modi and Adani),” said Upadhye.

Story Saved
