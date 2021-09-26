MoEFCC seeks attention towards construction in Powai lake

For the second time in less than two months, the Union ministry of environment, forests and climate change (MoEFCC) has taken cognisance of alleged violations of environmental law at Powai lake in the city and has directed the government of Maharashtra to “take appropriate action in the matter” and intimate the ministry of the same. The MoEFCC had in August responded to a complaint by a student at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) and asked the state to submit a report on a cycling track being built around the lake, which environmentalists have alleged poses a threat to the ecology of the area. The state’s response in the matter is yet to be submitted.

Now, responding to yet another complaint raised by a Omkar Mahadeo Supekar, a PhD student at IIT-B (which abuts the lake), the MoEFCC on September 21 wrote to the principal secretary, Maharashtra forest department, seeking “immediate attention towards construction activities in the ecologically sensitive water catchment area of Powai Lake”. The directive was issued by CB Tahsildar, assistant inspector general of forests (Central) at the MoEFCC’s Integrated Regional Office in Nagpur.

In a letter to the Centre on September 6, Supekar highlighted that three of his representations in the matter have not yet been responded to by concerned authorities. Supekar also wrote that “The construction activities fall within 100 metres of the riparian area and will affect the waterbody and ecosystem of Powai Lake”. He also said that a “gabion structure” currently built on-site, to facilitate further construction, “is not at all eco-friendly since it does not provide any space for water percolation and the water permeability is very less. The sand and stone dumped on this structure hardly allow the water to reach the ground.”

The has also invited objections from environmentalists, who said that forest and wildlife clearances for the project have not been granted despite being mandatory. In a letter last month, addressed to officials from the Union environment ministry, the central and state pollution control bodies and the state forest and wildlife departments, Stalin D, wetlands committee member and director of non-governmental organisation (NGO) Vanashakti, wrote, “The lake is home to the Indian marsh crocodile, a Schedule 1 protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972... the National Board for wildlife and forest departments have not given any clearance... for this activity.”

Local authorities, including the BMC, MPCB and the forest department are yet to respond to any submissions in the matter. A member of the forest department, seeking anonymity, said that since the matter has been referred to a high-level authority, i.e. the principal secretary (forests), it would be resolved at that level. “We have not been given any instruction at a regional level to initiate any action against the work,” the official said.

In addition to these construction activities, citizens and environmentalists have also recently highlighted other alleged violations that pose a threat to the lake’s ecosystem. Earlier this month, an MCGM contractor was found to be spraying glyphosate-containing herbicides to rid the lake of water hyacinths, which could pose adverse toxicological effects on aquatic flora and fauna. Last week, it was also alleged that an MCGM contractor was dumping discarded Ganesh idols in the lake after Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Ajay Rathore, chief engineer, hydraulics department of BMC, did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment, as did Ajit Kumar Ambi, assistant municipal commissioner, S ward.