Mumbai: The Mumbai Monorail is set to resume operations by May 7, with the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) fixing an internal deadline for recommissioning the stalled system. The 19.54-km Chembur–Wadala–Jacob Circle corridor has remained shut since September 20, 2025, after persistent technical and engineering failures led to a complete suspension of services. Monorail services likely to resume in May after months-long shutdown

According to MMMOCL officials, the body has directed Medha Servo Drives—supplier of 10 newly manufactured monorail rakes—to align testing and readiness schedules with the May 7 target. Testing of rolling stock, signalling and telecommunication systems, automatic fare collection gates and passenger information systems is currently underway. An independent safety assessment began earlier this month.

However, the resumption timeline is dependent on regulatory clearance by a serving or a retired commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS). Sources said MMMOCL and its parent body, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), have sought relaxation under the Indian Tramways Act, 1886, which does not allow certification by the CMRS. The state government is yet to approve the request.

Parallelly, MMMOCL has finalised a private operator for the monorail’s operations and maintenance. Hyderabad-based Power Mech Projects Ltd emerged as the lowest bidder with a quote of ₹296.4 crore, beating Adani Infrastructure Management Services Ltd, which quoted ₹308.4 crore. Power Mech will take over operations once services resume.

Before suspension, the monorail carried an average of 18,000 passengers daily, with ridership rising to nearly 20,000 during the monsoon. The system recorded some of its worst breakdowns during the 2025 monsoon season.

Safety concerns persist. On November 5, 2025, during a trial run conducted after the suspension, one of the newly inducted trains derailed near the Wadala depot, injuring three people. Preliminary findings attributed the incident to a combination of human error and systemic shortcomings.

Operational since February 2014, Mumbai Monorail has faced chronic technical issues. Originally, Malaysian firm Scomi Engineering was contracted to supply 15 rakes, but disputes with the Larsen & Toubro–Scomi consortium led to the non-delivery of five. Under the current revival plan, 12 rakes are expected to be operational, with two kept as standbys and four earmarked for scheduled maintenance.