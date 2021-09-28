Morbe Dam in Navi Mumbai fills to capacity with adequate rainfall

After two years, Morbe dam of Navi Mumbai became full on Tuesday. With 3742 mm rainfall till now this year, Morbe dam has reached its capacity of 190mn cubic metre (MCM).

On Tuesday, there was a rainfall of 35.96 mm reported. In the year 2020, a rainfall of 3546.24 mm was reported till October while in 2019, it was 4638.29 mm.

According to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) officials, there would not be any water cut in Navi Mumbai in 2022 due to enough storage. A week back, the dam was 98% full.