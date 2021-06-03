More kids, teens got infected during second Covid wave: Mumbai civic body data

Compared to the first wave, the number of Covid-19 cases among children and teenagers has increased significantly in the city during the second wave, while the number of deaths has remained constant, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.

Between March 11, 2020 and February 20, 2021, a total of 318,207 cases and 11,438 deaths were reported in the city. Of these, 5,381 cases and 17 deaths were in the 0-9 age group and 12,256 cases and 31 deaths in the 10-19 age group. This year, between February 22 and May 31, when the city witnessed a second wave, 388,044 cases and 3,446 deaths were reported. Of which, 6,838 cases and nine deaths were in the 0-9 age group, while 19,086 cases and 14 deaths in the 10-19 age group.

Although the comprehensive data indicates an increase in the number of cases for children and teenagers, the month-on-month data reveals the situation has now improved. In April 2021, 15,085 cases were reported in the 0-19 age group, which went down to 4,212 in May 2021. However, one of the reasons behind the fall is the situation in May was better in terms of positivity rate. Between the first week of April and last week of May, the daily positivity rate came down to 4% from 27%.

Experts attribute it to several reasons, adding the third wave may hit children and young adults the most. Dr Amish K Vora, paediatric and neonatal intensivist at Masina Hospital, said, “During the second wave, the incidence of Covid in children and younger population increased to 10% of the total cases, compared to the first wave, where it was 1-2%. We are not sure what will happen if there is a third wave, but the theory is the chances of children and young adults getting affected are higher and it is better to be prepared.”

Dr Jesal Sheth, senior consultant-paediatrician at Fortis Hospital in Mulund, said, “The second wave of Covid impacted children for various reasons. The evolving mutant strain might have also contributed to this. During the first wave, children were completely homebound, and so without exposure, low testing and immunisation, the percentage of children getting infected was low in the first wave. The easing of lockdown restrictions led to an overall gradual increase of Covid cases, which included children. Vaccination of children is still far as we are waiting for safety data and the availability of safe vaccines among children. Until such time, parents can help by following Covid- appropriate guidelines.”

Dr Harish Chafle, consultant intensivist, and chest physician at Global Hospitals, said, “The ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is impacting a slightly greater number of younger people because suddenly they have gone out and there are variants prevalent in the nation which may be affecting them as well. Secondly, the number of younger individuals vaccinated was less than the number of elderly ones due to our policy of vaccinating above 60 people first.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, city saw 923 cases and 31 deaths, taking the tally to 707,041 and toll to 14,880. The city’s recovery rate is 94%, with 671,527 recoveries. The city’s mortality rate is 2.10% and there are 18,478 active cases. The city’s former hotspot, Dharavi, reported three cases on Wednesday taking the total 6,528 of which 6,450 have been discharged.