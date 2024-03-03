PALGHAR: A 55-year-old woman and her 35-year-old son died due to electrocution while setting up a trap to keep wild boars away from their farmland located at Shiggaon in Boisar East of Palghar district. Mother, and son electrocuted due to live wire while setting trap for wild boars

According to the police officials, on Friday evening, Omprakash Sahani, 35, a labourer, was working in the chilli plantation. He was preparing a mechanism for passing electric current through wires to trap and kill wild boars that damage agricultural produce.

Police officials said that while setting up the trap, perhaps due to dampness in the soil, he got electrocuted. His mother, Lalitadevi, 55, heard his cries for help and rushed to the spot. She accidentally touched him and got electrocuted and both died on the spot.

The officials said that the incident occurred around 7pm on the field owned by Yatin Sankhe, who informed the police about it. The Boisar police are investigating the matter.

The wild boars cause damage to agricultural products in this part of the district which is located near a mountain range and therefore it is a common practice amongst farmers to set electrical traps to kill wild boars, which usually attack the fields at night.

A similar incident occurred at Nandore in Palghar on Oct 4, 2023, when two young men were electrocuted as they came in contact with a live wire trap which was meant for trapping wild boars.