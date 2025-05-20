Mother watches as boyfriend rapes, kills 2.5-yr-old daughter

MUMBAI: The Malwani police arrested a 30-year-old woman and her 19-year-old boyfriend on Monday for their alleged involvement in the rape and murder of her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. (Shutterstock)

An officer from the Malwani police station said, “The child was sexually assaulted in the presence of her mother by the latter’s 19-year-old boyfriend. She died suffering pain and injuries during the assault.”

The incident came to light on Sunday night when the mother and her boyfriend brought the child to a hospital in Jankalyan Nagar, in Malwani, claiming that she had an epileptic attack following which she had stopped breathing. Medical examination by doctors at the hospital however revealed severe injuries on the girl’s private parts which indicated sexual assault. Authorities at the hospital then informed the police about the suspected assault.

Malwani police said, once they arrived at the hospital, the girl’s body was sent for post-mortem. Two to three hours later the report confirmed that she had been raped and died due to asphyxia.

Based on the post-mortem report, the police arrested the girl’s mother and her boyfriend under Protection of Children Against Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and murder under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, when initial probe revealed that the mother was in the room when her daughter was assaulted.

The police said that the woman, who lives in Malwani, had separated from her husband three years ago. She had been living with her mother since then whereupon she met the teen. The two have been in a relationship since two years.