MPCB finds violations of environmental norms at Dahisar Transport Hub

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has found several violations of environmental rules at the project site of the upcoming Dahisar Transport Hub and has sought an explanation from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on the matter. The Dahisar Transport Hub is being built at the site of the defunct Dahisar Octroi Naka. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

MPCB officials conducted an inspection of the site on June 4, days after residents of nearby housing societies raised concerns that dynamite blasting for the project was causing persistent noise, frequent vibrations, and visible cracks in their flats and buildings. HT had reported the matter on June 2.

During the inspection, the state’s environmental watchdog found that vehicles transporting soil and muck were not covered with tarpaulin or green sheets; all four mist cannons installed at the site were non-functional; and the project lacked wheel-washing facilities at entry and exit gates, meant to reduce the spread of dust. The board observed heavy dust generation across the site during the visit.

The MPCB inspection took place a day after Magathane MLA Prakash Surve wrote to the body, raising concerns about the project and requesting that the work be halted. Following the inspection, the MPCB issued a notice on June 8 to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), seeking an explanation for the violations.

The pollution control body also proposed measures to curb the violations, including issuing stop-work directions, disconnecting water and electricity supplies to halt construction, and initiating legal proceedings for violations of environmental laws.

The BMC has seven days to respond to the notice, failing which the MPCB would proceed with further action under provisions of The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and The Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, without any further notice.

Reacting to the development, Surve said, “Lapses have finally come to light. But my demand is that criminal cases should be filed against everyone involved in the project, and they should be jailed. The inconvenience caused by dynamite blasting, which was my primary concern, continues to cause inconvenience to residents. I want that resolved.”

Mahadev Gondlekar, chairperson of Madhuban Cooperative Housing Society in Dahisar East, who brought the issue to Surve’s attention, questioned the implementation of the safeguards promised by the authorities.

“If authorities are unable to implement basic mitigation measures based on which they got all the permissions, how can residents trust them to address larger concerns? Our main concern of dynamite blasting causing cracks and creating nuisance in such a dense neighbourhood still remains unresolved,” he said. Madhuban CHS is located near the project site.

Responding to the notice, Kadam told HT, “All compliances are in place, and we are preparing our response to the notice.” However, a senior BMC official, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed the MPCB notice had been issued under pressure from public representatives. He alleged that the inspection was incomplete, and the notice has “no substance”.

“There are no such issues. If the inspection would have been conducted thoroughly, the outcome would have been different,” the official said.

Meanwhile, a senior MPCB official clarified that the deputy commissioner of police (zone 1) had not granted a no-objection certificate (NOC) for dynamite blasting. The official added that all concerns falling within MPCB’s jurisdiction had been examined during the inspection, following which the notice was issued.